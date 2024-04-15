Unrivalled versatility with the Armormax Defence TAC6

Armormax Defence introduces its Tac-6 to the world: a groundbreaking platform that sets new standards in technology and performance for this class of vehicle.

So why the need for a six-wheel drive Land Cruiser that can be lightly armoured, heavily armoured and fill a number of operational roles? Simply because all other solutions available are either too light and incapable, or too heavy and large to be agile and easily transported. In many military combat situations, agility and versatility are key to operational success.

Development on the project started with a request from a Special Forces regiment for a vehicle that could handle several disciplines, be able to get in and out of non-permissible environments quickly, that did not require any special training to operate and could be easily serviced in the field by its operators.

The base chassis and platform can fulfil any one of these roles and more:

Personal carriers

Tactical vehicles, with variety of weapons platforms

Ammunition carriers

Mechanical field workshop

3 500 l Fuel or water tanker

Water purification plant

Firefighting unit

Ambulance unit

Game viewer

Mining

Agriculture

Leisure

Overlanding

Aid delivery

Food/Cold Haulage

Generator units

Small vehicle transport

Logistical support

Radar platform

Drone platform

Anti-tank guided missile launch platform

With an impressive off- and on road gross vehicle mass of 7 tons, a state-of-the-art suspension system, advanced drivetrain, increased outputs of 192 kW and 710 Nm and an exceptional operational range, the Tac-6 is the culmination of our relentless pursuit over the past seven years to create a versatile and unrivalled solution for military, mining, and agriculture.

Visit their website www.tac-6.com today and be on top of the latest vehicle technology.