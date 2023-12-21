Ultranexus: The ultimate importer of world-class optics: See in the dark

Emile Kriek, Wholesale Manager, and Schalk Kruger, CEO, demonstrates the setting in which the different thermal devices from Pulsar can be used. Emile is using a pair of thermal binoculars, and Schalk is looking through the thermal rifle scope.

Ultranexus has been an importer of night vision devices for more than a decade, attempting to fill the needs of farmers. Many were looking for an aid that could help them fight crime, especially livestock theft, as well as to control problem animals.

Pulsar, one of the high-quality brands that the company imports and distributes, is a leader in thermal imaging. Thermal imaging is a form of night vision that does not work with light; it picks up heat. So, whether it is a moonless night, overcast or foggy, you can still use the device.

Traditional night vision, like digital night vision, is limited in its range, approximately 100 to 200 metres. It uses an infrared illuminator that acts like a flashlight that your eye cannot see. It lights up the subject that you can then see through the device.

Thermal imaging, on the other hand, has a much further range because it does not work with light. Some top-of-the-range models can even identify a human at 1,8 kilometres! This is an impressive benefit when you are out in the bush, needing to distinguish between a human and an animal.

Farmers find thermal imaging devices helpful

“We began importing Pulsar products about five years ago,” says Schalk Kruger, Chief Executive Officer for Ultranexus. “We supply these products to the general farming community through our dealers and online store.

“Farmers find it useful in locating bush pigs and jackal, but we also provide solutions to anti-poaching units.

“At night, when the poachers attack or criminals steal livestock, a farmer can use the night vision device to scan his perimeter or stalk the perpetrators. Due to the long range of thermal devices whereby you can identify a human or predator, this has been a tremendously useful tool to prevent livestock losses.

“For the farmer, the three most essential items on a farm has become his tractor, his hunting rifle and his night vision,” Schalk jokes. “To hunt a bush pig that is feeding on your maize, you can either use a thermal rifle scope or a thermal monocular to find the animal.”

Nature conservation is something the Ultranexus team feels very strongly about. “All the large private game reserves that protect rhinos and elephants from poachers use our products,” he adds.

“These units declare that night vision equipment helped them to do their job well, but in some instances it also saved their lives. Whether it was to help keep poaching incidents from escalating or protect rangers from being trampled by elephants, the Pulsar thermal imaging was invaluable.

Thermal 101 for potential buyers

Before buying thermal products, buyers need to understand that every device has three ranges, namely detection, identification, and recognition. The detection range means it is the furthest distance at which you can notice a heat signature on the thermal device. This may only be a small dot in the landscape at this point.

At the identification range, the viewer can identify whether the object is a human or animal, but it may still be difficult to determine the size of the animal. This is usually half the distance of the detection range.

Lastly, the recognition range is the distance where you can distinguish between different kinds of animals.

Happy farmers, happy clients, happy Ultranexus

“Every client is satisfied with his purchase,” Schalk smiles happily. “Many agree that it is the most user-friendly thermal device on the market.

“What makes Pulsar stand out even more is the three-year warranty. Other brands only offer a one-year warranty, but Pulsar trusts their quality and workmanship, and it shows in this warranty.”

The warranty covers all internal components, including the internal battery for the rifle scope.

Should there be any issues with the product, it can be sent to the repair centre or factory. Ultranexus will provide the client with a temporary replacement.

For more information, visit the website at https://ultranexus.co.za/ or purchase your optics online at https://www.futurama.co.za/optics/.