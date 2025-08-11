Two cultivation giants, one brand name you trust: The AMAZONE Cenius-2TX and Ceus-TX & -2TX – Available from Falcon Agricultural Equipment

As modern agriculture demands greater efficiency, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, Falcon Agricultural Equipment proudly offers two world-class cultivation solutions from AMAZONE: the Cenius-2TX trailed cultivator and the Ceus-TX & -2TX disc & tine combination cultivator. Both machines offer exceptional performance tailored to a wide range of soil types, tillage depths, and farming practices.

AMAZONE Cenius -2TX: Versatile power in one pass

The Cenius-2TX, with working widths of 4, 5, 6 and 7 metres, is a highly adaptable cultivator built to handle tasks ranging from shallow stubble cultivation (5–12 cm) to deep soil loosening (up to 35 cm). Designed for farmers who value efficiency and flexibility, the Cenius offers multiple tine options, adjustable working depths (hydraulically from the tractor cab), and a wide range of levelling and roller combinations to suit every condition.

With its high underframe clearance (80 cm), 4-row tine layout, and narrow tine spacing (<30 cm), it ensures full-area tillage and excellent mixing of crop residues. The machine’s compact design, low fuel consumption, and durable components make it ideal for farms aiming to reduce establishment costs while maintaining top agronomic performance.

Whether working with heavy straw loads or preparing spring seedbeds, the Cenius-2TX delivers exceptional results and long-term value.

AMAZONE Ceus-TX & -2TX: The best of both worlds

For farmers needing deeper loosening with intensive shallow mixing, the Ceus-TX & -2TX offers the unique advantage of combining discs and tines in a single implement. Available in working widths of 3 and 4 metres in the rigid TX version and from 4 to 7 metres in the hydraulically foldable 2TX version, it’s ideal for stubble cultivation, primary tillage, seedbed preparation, and the incorporation of large quantities of organic matter.

The front Catros+ discs (510 mm, serrated) offer aggressive soil penetration and excellent residue mixing, suspended individually on maintenance free elastic sprung rubber buffers for precise contour following and stone protection. Behind the discs, C-Mix Super tines with 600 kg overload protection ensure thorough soil loosening down to 35 cm.

One of the Ceus-TX or -2TX’s key strengths is its modular versatility: use only the disc element, only the tine element, or both, depending on your field’s needs. Hydraulic working depth adjustments, integrated TX centre running gear, and various drawbar options (Cat. 3N, 3, 4, 4N, towing eyes, or K80 ball) ensure optimal performance, comfort, and compatibility with any tractor.

Its compact design, high manoeuvrability, and excellent residue flow make the Ceus-TX & -2TX a top performer – even in wet, uneven or high-residue conditions.

Whether you need the focused power of the Cenius-2TX or the all-in-one versatility of the Ceus-TX & -2TX, Falcon Agricultural Equipment has the AMAZONE solution to elevate your cultivation strategy.

For more information contact your nearest authorized Falcon dealer or visit our website at www.falconequipment.co.za, or to locate you nearest dealer email us at info@falconequipment.co.za.