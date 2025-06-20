Trusted tools for serious farmers: Why the Staalmeester B70 and partners are a cut above

In the world of agriculture, few names inspire as much confidence as the Staalmeester B70. As the first original baler imported into South Africa, the B70 is more than just a machine, it’s a legend. Farmers across the country continue to place their trust in this robust, reliable baler that has proven time and time again that it outperforms every other machine in its class.

With decades of field-tested results behind it, the B70 offers more than just a trusted name. Its build quality speaks volumes. Outfitted with high-quality bearings, gears, 20% thicker tines, and durable pickup hoops, this baler is engineered for endurance and high performance. Unlike other lookalikes, especially the “red” balers on the market — the B70 is a one-of-a-kind machine exclusively sold by Staalmeester and its official affiliates. Accept no substitutes.

This baler’s user-friendly design is just as impressive as its strength. With a continuous roller system and a self-contained hydraulic system that’s compatible with all tractors, the B70 is low maintenance and easy to operate. Its three-point mounting ensures better manoeuvrability in tight conditions, prevents damage during reversing, and reduces strain on the PTO shaft during transport.

Farmers can also adjust for bale density and enjoy the benefits of smaller, easier-to-handle bales. Its automatic twine binding trigger and reliable binding system further enhance its efficiency. With the B70, you’re not just investing in equipment — you’re gaining access to Staalmeester’s renowned backup service and support. That peace of mind is worth gold.

Pair the B70 with proven mowing and raking solutions

The Staalmeester line-up doesn’t stop with the B70. For efficient mowing, the 165 cm mechanical or hydraulic drum mower is a must-have. This rugged and reliable mower is built to last, with low maintenance needs and a two-year warranty that includes full-service support. Whether you’re working with lucerne, sorghum, grass, or soya beans, this mower offers clean, consistent cuts with six sharp blades and two robust cutting drums.

Its 1,5-hectare-per-hour working capacity, 40 kW power requirement, and 6 mm skid plates make it one of the most cost-effective solutions for feed material harvesting. With a cutting width of 1 650 mm and a compact, well-balanced frame, it’s both efficient in the field and easy to transport.

Complete your haymaking setup with the Enorossi RP mounted rake

For clean, precise raking, the Enorossi RP mounted rake is the perfect complement to your forage system. Thanks to its spring suspension system, the rake adapts effortlessly to varying terrain, maintaining even pressure to preserve forage quality. It mounts via a simple 3-point hitch, making it both user-friendly and high performing.

With its flexible 7 mm steel teeth, robust FE 510 steel frame, and heat-tempered C85 steel raking wheels, the Enorossi rake is engineered for durability and precision. The rake’s wheels, each 140 cm in diameter, include central flanges and spheroidal cast iron hubs with grease zerks, ensuring long-term reliability. The manual adjustment system for switching from raking to transport position is straightforward, allowing for quick transitions in the field.

Buy right, buy Staalmeester

When your livelihood depends on your equipment, don’t cut corners. Choose the unmatched performance of the B70 Baler, the versatility of the 165 cm Drum Mower, and the precision of the Enorossi RP Rake. With Staalmeester, you’re not just buying machines — you’re investing in farming success backed by decades of expertise and superior support.

For more information, visit: www.staalmeester.co.za or contact us on (+27)18-431 0300 or e-mail at info@staalmeester.co.za.