Transforming sheep handling with Algar Livestock Systems: Saving you time and labour in the kraal

In the world of sheep farming, effective livestock handling is crucial for a smooth, efficient operation. For many farmers, managing the kraal (enclosure) can be time-intensive and challenging, requiring careful handling to ensure the wellbeing of animals. That is where Algar Livestock Handling Systems steps in, revolutionising sheep management with a low-labour, time-saving setup that optimises the flow of sheep through the kraal while minimising stress for both animals and handlers.

Algar’s system includes innovative components like the sweep tub, adjustable alley, and 2-way sort, each designed to work in harmony with the natural behaviour of sheep. Here is how each element contributes to a more streamlined, efficient kraal.

Sweep tub: Guiding sheep with ease

The sweep tub acts as the system’s gateway, capitalising on sheep’s instinct to move in a circular pattern. This initial setup allows sheep to naturally flow forward with minimal intervention, cutting down on both time and labour. The design of the tub uses two gates to create a gradual narrowing, which gently directs the sheep into the alley.

This approach is more than just efficient; it is animal friendly. By reducing the need for direct handling, the sweep tub helps lower stress levels in the flock. Less stress means healthier sheep and, in turn, a more productive and humane operation.

6,2 m adjustable alley: Ensuring forward movement

The 6,2 meter adjustable alley ensures that sheep keep moving forward without being able to turn around, which is essential when handling smaller or younger animals, such as lambs. The alley is adjustable to accommodate sheep of different sizes, allowing handlers to keep the flock moving with minimal intervention.

With this component, operators can complete tasks like dosing, vaccinating, or weighing more efficiently, enabling quick, controlled handling that saves time and reduces manpower. The alley is ideal for farmers who need a reliable flow without frequent interruptions, as it keeps sheep moving forward smoothly and safely.

2-way sort with built-in stopping gate: Efficient sorting made simple

At the end of the system lies the 2-way sort, a feature that allows farmers to quickly and easily separate sheep into two different pens. The built-in stopping gate can instantly halt the flow of sheep, offering complete control over the sorting process. With the ability to stop, start, and redirect sheep through a single gate, sorting becomes a task that is both accurate and effortless.

Whether separating animals by age, health status, or breeding needs, the 2-way sort ensures a seamless process that does not require additional labour or a complex setup. This time-saving feature is perfect for operations that aim to streamline workflows within the kraal.

Additional options: Sheep tilt and hybrid crate

For specialised needs, Algar also offers the sheep tilt and hybrid crate. The sheep tilt provides handlers with easy access to the underside of sheep, making tasks like hoof trimming and inspection safer and more manageable. Meanwhile, the hybrid crate is a versatile addition for treatments such as vaccinations, health checks, and scanning, allowing for focused handling of individual animals.

Boosting productivity and reducing labour with Algar

The real advantage of Algar Livestock Handling Systems lies in how it transforms day-to-day sheep management. By reducing repetitive tasks and physical strain, this setup promotes productivity without compromising animal welfare. From the sweep tub to the adjustable alley and the 2-way sort, each component contributes to a smoother, faster handling experience that lowers labour costs and enhances operational control.

Investing in Algar’s sheep handling system is more than just upgrading equipment; it is choosing a more efficient, humane way to manage livestock. With Algar, you will spend less time in the kraal and more time enjoying the benefits of an effective, labour-saving handling system that is designed with care, precision, and productivity in mind.