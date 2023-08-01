Trafalgar Logistics welcomes FAW Trucks to the fleet

When Ryan Rossiter from Trafalgar Logistics noticed many FAW JH6 420HPs on the road, he immediately started to investigate what made these trucks so popular. […]

When Ryan Rossiter from Trafalgar Logistics noticed many FAW JH6 420HPs on the road, he immediately started to investigate what made these trucks so popular.

Upon further investigation, Ryan discovered that the fuel consumption, price and availability made this the perfect addition to the growing business. “In comparison to the other trucks in our fleet, we see that the manual transmission and driver comfort are some features that the drivers enjoy,” he explains.

To find out more about the JH6-models, or to locate your nearest dealer, visit the FAW webpage.