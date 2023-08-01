Categories: Mechanisation videos, VideosPublished On: 1st August 2023

Trafalgar Logistics welcomes FAW Trucks to the fleet

When Ryan Rossiter from Trafalgar Logistics noticed many FAW JH6 420HPs on the road, he immediately started to investigate what made these trucks so popular. […]

By 0.5 min read

When Ryan Rossiter from Trafalgar Logistics noticed many FAW JH6 420HPs on the road, he immediately started to investigate what made these trucks so popular.

Upon further investigation, Ryan discovered that the fuel consumption, price and availability made this the perfect addition to the growing business. “In comparison to the other trucks in our fleet, we see that the manual transmission and driver comfort are some features that the drivers enjoy,” he explains.

To find out more about the JH6-models, or to locate your nearest dealer, visit the FAW webpage.

Views: 460 Comments on Trafalgar Logistics welcomes FAW Trucks to the fleet

Leave A Comment

Related Posts

With FAW trucks , Tron Logistics deliver on time, every time
Syferfontein Bonsmaras hou uitsonderlike 24ste produksieveiling
How to set up your Gallagher Animal Performance account
Use the Gallagher Animal Performance mobile app to transfer animals to NAIT