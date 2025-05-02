The future of vineyard and orchard tools: Prune smarter with the Pellenc C3X

1000 words

In today’s agricultural landscape, it is essential to find the right balance between performance, safety, sustainability, and technology.

Pellenc, a global leader in battery-powered tools, has taken this challenge seriously. Their latest innovation, the Pellenc C3X pruning shears, is designed to help winegrowers and orchard managers improve productivity, work more comfortably, and make smarter decisions in the field.

Whether you are managing a vineyard in the Cape or caring for high-value orchards, the C3X offers a practical and efficient solution to meet the demands of professional pruning.

Lightweight cordless design makes work easier

One of the most appealing features of the C3X is its integrated ALPHA LITE battery. This means there are no cables or external backpacks, allowing for complete freedom of movement during pruning work. Weighing only 955 grams, the tool is lightweight enough for extended use without causing strain or fatigue.

Despite its compact form, the C3X delivers outstanding performance. It offers a cutting capacity of up to 35 mm and an impressive blade opening of 57 mm, making it suitable for both thick and woody stems. The blades are made of high carbon steel for durability and long-lasting sharpness. The ergonomic design is ambidextrous and well-balanced, ensuring comfortable handling for both right- and left-handed users. The soft-touch grip and responsive trigger allow for smooth and effortless operation throughout the day.

Smart connectivity for data-based decisions

The C3X is not just a powerful cutting tool. It also brings digital connectivity to the vineyard. Using NFC (Near Field Communication) technology, the shears can be linked to the Pellenc Connect Lite app, available on Android and iOS.

Through the app, users can monitor their daily productivity, check battery usage, and receive maintenance alerts. The app also allows for custom blade opening settings, depending on the type of crop or pruning technique being used.

By combining tool control with data tracking, farmers can make informed decisions that improve workflow and extend the life of their equipment. The app also gives quick access to user guides and video tutorials, which help reduce downtime and support self-servicing in the field.

Safety features that protect workers

The C3X includes Pellenc’s patented Activ’Security system, which is designed to prevent injuries during pruning. If the blade comes into contact with the user’s hand, the system immediately stops the movement of the blade. This safety feature functions with or without the use of Pellenc safety gloves, offering added protection under all working conditions. This type of safety innovation is especially important during peak seasons when teams are working fast and long hours. Knowing that the tool actively helps prevent accidents brings peace of mind to both workers and managers.

Flexible charging options for farm use

The C3X is equipped with an ALPHA LITE battery that supports multiple charging options. Whether at a farm workshop, in a vehicle, or out in the field with a solar panel or power bank, the battery can be charged efficiently in most environments.

A fully charged battery provides enough power for a full day of pruning in most cases. The tool is also reliable in a wide range of temperatures, which is useful in regions where weather conditions vary throughout the day.

Designed to last with LONGTIME® certification

Pellenc’s commitment to durability is reflected in the C3X’s LONGTIME® label. This independent certification confirms that the product meets strict standards for lifespan, repairability, and spare part availability. The tool’s brushless motor, sealed bearings, and robust casing all contribute to a longer service life.

In practical terms, this means that farmers can count on the tool to perform season after season. If something does go wrong, parts will be available for at least ten years, and the tool is designed to be easy to repair. This makes it a smart long-term investment for professionals.

Field-tested by real professionals

Professional users across Europe have shared positive feedback about the C3X. Louis Da Cruz, a winegrower from Chablis, France, appreciates how responsive and comfortable the tool feels in hand. He finds it ideal for both early-season and winter pruning tasks.

In southern France, olive farmer Laurent Ramu highlights the ease of use and balance of the C3X, especially when working in dense trees. According to him, the tool feels like a natural extension of the hand and the battery performance is excellent for a full day’s work.

These testimonials reflect the trust professionals place in the Pellenc brand. Their tools are widely used in demanding environments and continue to deliver consistent results.

A modern solution for modern farms

The Pellenc C3X represents more than just an upgrade in equipment. It reflects the growing demand for tools that support both environmental goals and operational efficiency. By combining intelligent design with user-friendly technology and industry-leading safety features, Pellenc gives farmers the means to improve productivity while also protecting their teams and the planet.

In an era where farmers must do more with less, tools like the C3X provide a practical solution. They are efficient, adaptable, and built to last.

Pruning plays a vital role in the health and yield of vineyards and orchards. The Pellenc C3X makes the job easier, safer, and more connected than ever before. With its cordless design, smart features, and commitment to long-term value, the C3X offers everything professional growers need to work with confidence.

Visit Pellenc at NAMPO 2025

If you would like to see the C3X in action and experience the full range of Pellenc’s professional battery-powered tools, make sure to visit their exhibit at NAMPO 2025. The Pellenc team will be available to provide demonstrations, answer questions, and help you find the right solution for your pruning needs. It is the perfect opportunity to discover how smart equipment can transform your daily operations.

For more information or to request a demonstration, visit Pellenc’s official website, or to learn more about the advantages of the pruning shears, check out this video.