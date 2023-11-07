The Agrico family branches out to Robertson

Agrico are pleased to announce that Waterfall Irrigation in Robertson will be joining Agrico, from 1 November 2023.

Andre van der Westhuizen and his dedicated team have built a highly successful irrigation business in Robertson. Over the years Waterfall Irrigation has serviced the larger Breëriver area, and forged strong relationships with growers, based on strong technical expertise and dependable service.

Agrico is a deep-rooted and steadfast irrigation company. They build long-term relationships with our customers by providing them with the optimal solution to meet their irrigation needs.

They intend to add value in Robertson by providing a complete product range, solid technical support and long term corporate stability. Financing options for irrigation systems, especially centre pivots, will also be introduced. Agrico are excited to work alongside Andre and his team to continue to provide optimal irrigation solutions and excellent service.

They look forward to long and mutually beneficial relationships with both growers and team members!

All existing Waterfall Irrigation customers’ accounts have been transferred to the Agrico database with a temporary credit limit, to ensure a smooth transition to the new administrative system.

For more information go to www.agrico.co.za