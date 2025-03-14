Tersus: Precision farming made easy

314 words

Technology makes your life and farming easier and rewarding. With GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) positioning technology you can schedule your tractors and farm machinery, and monitor your crops with a drone, which assists crop inspection.

This type of technology is made possible by Tersus, a leading GNSS solution provider. They offer a full range of GNSS options for guidance and steering.

Their AutoSteer systems are designed to automate steering, reduce operator fatigue and extend working hours on your machines.

The Tersus AG992-Pro Auto Steering System is a high precision automatic steering system for your farm machines which works with Tersus’ latest TAP service. With TAP, the auto steering system will not need to work with the local RTK base station or CORS, but directly receives corrections broadcast by the satellites.

The system integrates the advantage of easy installation, large torque, high precision, low noise, low heat and quick debugging. It is compatible with 95% tractors and can be widely used for different field works like harrowing, sowing, spraying and harvesting.

The Tersus AG992-Pro Auto Steering System uses high-torque motor control steering. The system includes a control tablet, integrated with a high-precision GNSS board, a steering wheel motor with a built-in controller, a high-performance Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) and a high-precision GNSS receiver with satellite-based Precise Point Positioning PPP service.

It controls the vehicle and co-operates with/without a base station to form a complete machine control system for agriculture applications.

Key features of the AG992-Pro Auto Steering System:

Supports multiple constellations and frequencies

Satellite based PPP sercive

Small high-torque motor

Highly integrated system

10,1 touch screen control tablet

Auto-steering error less than 2,5 m

Without modification of the hydraulic system

Fast installation in 30 minutes

Calibration in 15 minutes

Quick start in 5 minutes

For more information, please visit www.tersus-gnss.com, and for sales and technical support e-mail sales@tersus-gnss.com or support@tersus-gnss.com