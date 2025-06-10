Categories: VideosPublished On: 10th June 2025

Video: Tel-Tec has you covered when it comes to animal handling

If you are looking for equipment to help you handle your animals safely and efficiently look no further than Tal-Tec. The Tal-Tec cattle crush is available in a mobile and static version and can be converted into a kraal with a catch gate.

An added bonus to this crush is that you can also weigh your animal easily.

With Tal-Tec’s neck and body clamps you have full control over your animal. Easily dose an animal while it is safely secured in the body clamp.

