Video: Tel-Tec has you covered when it comes to animal handling

89 words

If you are looking for equipment to help you handle your animals safely and efficiently look no further than Tal-Tec. The Tal-Tec cattle crush is available in a mobile and static version and can be converted into a kraal with a catch gate.

An added bonus to this crush is that you can also weigh your animal easily.

With Tal-Tec’s neck and body clamps you have full control over your animal. Easily dose an animal while it is safely secured in the body clamp.