Teagle Tomahawk straw processing solutions: Versatile, powerful and reliable

When it comes to bale shredding and straw processing, flexibility and reliability are key. Teagle’s Tomahawk range has long been trusted by farmers and agricultural professionals for delivering high-performance results across a wide variety of materials and bale types.

Two standout models in the range—the Teagle Tomahawk 505M Straw Mill and the Teagle Tomahawk 5050 Wet & Dry Bale Shredder—are designed to handle virtually any bale, in any shape, any size, and in any location.

Teagle Tomahawk 505M – Straw Mill

The Tomahawk 505M is a high-capacity bale shredder and hammer mill that brings exceptional performance to straw processing tasks. Engineered for maximum efficiency, it can handle round, square, and big pack bales with ease—making it one of the most versatile straw mills available.

A key feature of this model is the Giraffe Chute, which allows straw to be delivered effortlessly over feed barriers, walls, and into pens. This makes feeding and bedding operations significantly more efficient and less labour-intensive.

Optional features include:

Remote control of deflector flaps – Choose between manual or hydraulic options for easier and more precise control of discharge direction.

– Choose between manual or hydraulic options for easier and more precise control of discharge direction. Castor wheels – Ideal when front tractor weight is limited. These provide additional rear stability and easy manoeuvrability with swivelling action.

– Ideal when front tractor weight is limited. These provide additional rear stability and easy manoeuvrability with swivelling action. Drum extensions – Available in varying lengths, allowing drum sizes of up to 2,4 meters for greater bale compatibility.

– Available in varying lengths, allowing drum sizes of up to 2,4 meters for greater bale compatibility. Hydraulic flow control valve – Perfect for use with high-output tractor hydraulics, this valve enables the operator to manage drum speed effectively.

– Perfect for use with high-output tractor hydraulics, this valve enables the operator to manage drum speed effectively. Customised chute options – Tailor-made to suit your specific needs, with a variety of configurations available on special order.

– Tailor-made to suit your specific needs, with a variety of configurations available on special order. Five different screen sizes – Choose from 15, 21, 28, 38 mm and slotted screens to suit your straw processing requirements, from fine milling to coarser output.

Teagle Tomahawk 5050 – Wet & Dry Bale Shredder

Designed for ultimate adaptability, the Tomahawk 5050 is built to handle wet or dry materials, making it suitable for both feeding and bedding applications. Whether you’re working with straw, haylage, or silage, the 5050 delivers consistent performance with round, square, or big pack bales.

Like its counterpart, the 5050 also features the Giraffe Chute, ensuring straw can be distributed over high obstacles with ease. It also includes three outlet spouts, offering even more control and flexibility in material distribution.

Optional features include:

Remote control of deflector flaps – Manual or hydraulic options available.

– Manual or hydraulic options available. Drum extensions – Expand your processing capacity with drum lengths up to 2,4 meters.

– Expand your processing capacity with drum lengths up to 2,4 meters. Hydraulic flow control valve – Maintain optimal drum speeds even with high-output hydraulic systems.

– Maintain optimal drum speeds even with high-output hydraulic systems. Customised chute options – Special-order configurations to match your operation’s unique layout and demands.

Whether you need a dedicated straw mill or a machine that can handle a mix of wet and dry materials, the Teagle Tomahawk 505M and 5050 offer unmatched flexibility and productivity. Built to work anywhere, with any bale, these machines are a reliable investment in time-saving, hassle-free straw processing.

If you would like to enquire about these products or any of the other Staalmeester products, you can send an e-mail to info@staalmeester.co.za or visit their website at www.staalmeester.co.za.