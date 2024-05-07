Tata John Deere Zambia bridges gaps and breaks barriers in agriculture

A valuable, dependable partner for farmers of all shapes and sizes in Zambia, is Tata John Deere Zambia, the official dealer for John Deere Agricultural, Construction and Forestry equipment in Zambia. The John Deere brand has been in Zambia for more than twenty years and has grown from strength to strength, mechanising farmers and large corporations.

In Zambia, like many other countries, John Deere equipment is used by farmers to enhance agricultural productivity. Their tractors, harvesters, and other machinery are popular choices among Zambian farmers due to their reliability and efficiency. The company regularly consults with local dealers and distributors to ensure that their products meet the specific needs of the Zambian agricultural industry.

Zwide Daka, Head of Sales for John Deere Equipment Zambia, explains: “Under Tata Zambia we run two portfolios, namely the John Deere construction portfolio which includes construction and mining equipment, and the John Deere agriculture equipment portfolio, which mainly include the tractors and other relevant agri equipment.

“We are proud to supply our farmers throughout Zambia with top quality equipment according to their specific needs. From small-scale, emerging farmers to commercial farmers, we cater for,” Zwide adds.

John Deere pride themselves on customer service and support, including their financial support through John Deere Financial.

“With our four branches strategically placed across the country, our initial focus is on availability and swift delivery of parts to our farmers, as well as products fit for purpose. Our deep customer understanding and focus on delivering customer value defines the way we do business, and our resourceful team is willing to go the extra mile to deliver proficient services,” he adds.

Zwide mentions: “We have an expert team of technicians with after sale service vans, ensuring that our farmers’ fleets are running smoothly and efficiently.

On all equipment that we have to offer, we also offer financing solutions to our farmers. We have our inhouse Tata Financing solutions where we also work with commercial banks like Stanbic Bank Zambia, FNB and of course John Deere Financial.

“Financing allows our emerging farmers to have a favourable amount of cashflow to put them one step ahead in their farming businesses. We take hands with our clients to assist them in growing their businesses,” Zwide concludes.

Reach out to Tata Zambia, your John Deere dealer, by calling them on (+260)76-217-2412, or visit them at plot 26593 Kafue Rd, Lusaka, Zambia.