Tal-Tec’s livestock feeders not only make your life easier but also your cattle healthier

Tal-Tec is a trusted name in the livestock equipment since 1970 in South Africa. Over the years they created more and more trusted equipment for livestock farmers to make their lives easier. They don’t only make quality livestock handling equipment but also livestock feeders to make sure your cattle get the necessary nutrition to stay healthy.

Their livestock feeders are designed for optimal feed distribution and minimal waste. Withstanding harsh South African conditions, their feeders minimise spillage and save time by reducing the frequency of refills, enhancing productivity across your operation.

Cattle feeders:

Cattle Tollie ring feeders

The 2,3 m cattle ring feeder accommodates approximately 20 cattle at once. They also have a 1,4 m diameter ring that is used for smaller cattle. An optional fiberglass bin can be added to keep the feed off the ground and dry. This feeder prevents the cattle to climb inside.

Cattle ring feeder with plate

The cattle ring feeder with plate is a durable, 1,9 m and 1,5 m diameter feeders that minimises waste by preventing spills and keeping feed clean. Its large divisions allow cattle of all sizes to feed comfortably, making it an efficient and versatile option for any farm.

Cattle self-feeder

The cattle self-feeders come in two sizes: 1,85 m and 2,45 m. The 1,85 m model is designed for easy and efficient feeding, enabling up to six cattle to feed from both sides at once. With a 750 kg feed capacity, it minimises the need for frequent refilling. Its open roof panel allows for convenient feed loading, and its durable construction ensures it can withstand tough outdoor conditions. Additionally, its compact design makes it suitable for farms with limited space.

Cattle feedlot trough

The feedlot trough is designed with seven divisions, enabling cattle to comfortably reach their feed. This arrangement simplifies the feeding process, as it separates the cattle on one side from the feed and the farmer or tractor on the other side. You can purchase the trough with or without a zinc roof and choose between models with or without divisions, depending on your needs.

Calf creep feeder

The calf creep feeder is a single-sided self-feeder designed specifically for calves. It features a U-shaped cage that prevents larger cattle from accessing the feeder, ensuring that only calves can reach the feed. The U-shaped cage can be lifted up to provide full access to the feeder. To refill the feed, simply open the lid at the top. The feeder is equipped with a 3-point tractor hitch for easy moving around the farm.

If you’re looking to upgrade your cattle feeders with Tal-Tec’s range visit Tal-Tec’s website at http://www.tal-tec.co.za.