Suzuki South Africa: The best of 2024 and what is to come

A year of big events and even bigger hearts

2024 has been a remarkable year, says Kyle Lawrenson, Area Dealer Manager and Marketing Representative at Suzuki South Africa. “It has been a big year for Suzuki South Africa,” Kyle states. “We have had so many events and initiatives, and we are incredibly grateful for all the support we have received.”

From the bustling excitement of the Festival of Motoring to the agricultural showcase of NAMPO and NAMPO Cape, 2024 has been a calendar packed with highlights. But perhaps one of Suzuki’s proudest accomplishments this year has been their involvement with Cancervive, a non-profit organisation dedicated to early cancer detection and education.

“Cancervive is something truly special,” Kyle explains. “We have had the opportunity to connect with up to 6 000 people face-to-face, educating them about the importance of early detection. It is inspiring to be part of something that makes such a tangible difference in people’s lives.”

Making every ride count this festive season

As the festive season kicks into gear, Kyle emphasises the importance of safety for those hitting the road or enjoying their motorcycles during the holidays. “Before heading out, take a moment to ensure your vehicles and motorcycles are in tip-top shape,” he advises. “Check your tires, adjust your motorcycle’s chain tension, and make sure your safety gear is in order. A quick check can make all the difference in ensuring a safe trip.”

And for those still shopping for the perfect festive gift, Suzuki has the answer. “Whether you are looking for a little bike for your child or something for mom or dad, we have got it all,” says Kyle.

“We have smaller models like the 150s and 125s, which are perfect for students heading to varsity or school,” Kyle adds. “It is an affordable and efficient way to get around.”

Two wheels, endless adventures

Suzuki is also paving the way for aspiring riders with their Bike Safety Days in partnership with CMA Rider Academy. These initiatives offer training for all skill levels, from learning how to pull away to earning your first motorcycle license.

What’s on the horizon for 2025?

As 2024 comes to a close, Suzuki South Africa is already looking to the future. “Keep your eyes peeled for what is coming in 2025,” Kyle teases. “We have exciting plans in the pipeline, and we cannot wait to meet you out there.”

Here’s to the journey ahead

From everyone at Suzuki South Africa, they wish you a wonderful festive season. “Thank you for making 2024 an unforgettable year. We look forward to an even brighter 2025!”