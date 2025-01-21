Stucky Agri helps you find the best agricultural equipment

318 words

Looking for quality agricultural equipment with good after sales service? Then remember the name, Stucky Agri. They have been in the agricultural equipment business for the past three years distributing CLAAS, LEMKEN and more implements from tractors to balers.

They also strive to become one of the best CLAAS dealerships in South Africa, and their LEMKEN brand is becoming more popular among farmers.

Stucky Agri was founded as Stucky Motors in 1965 by brothers Werner and Roland Stucky, who immigrated to South Africa from Germany in 1953 and 1954 respectively and started working at their father-in-law’s automotive dealership. They loved the Mercedes-Benz brand.

Werner Sr personally built the workshops still in use today, using beams and scrap metal welded together for reinforcing the concrete foundations, instead of more expensive steel reinforcing.

Specialising in building bus bodies during the 70’s and 80’s, they converted Leyland and DAF bus bodies to Mercedes-Benz coaches. They were the first dealers in South Africa to sell commercial vehicles and buses in Swaziland, and started a trend and love for Mercedes-Benz in Swaziland that lasts to this day.

Their agriculture product range

Tractors – Deutz-Fahr

Harvesters – BPI and CLAAS

Balers – CLAAS

Chaser bins – Stara

Loaders – CLAAS

Sprayers – Stara – One of their most popular products

Spreaders – BPI and Stara

Forklifts- CLARK range

Technologies

CLAAS power system is also available

CLAAS understands that it is performance in the field that counts. Stucky Agri provide their customers with solutions that give equal consideration to the drivetrain and work system. They have been fortunate in that they have never had to commit themselves to a single engine technology, and that has enabled them to keep an open mind when it comes to the best possible solutions.

They hope to sell even more equipment in the farming industry in 2025. For more information, contact them on 076-135-6256, info@stuckyagri.co.za or visit stuckyagri.co.za.