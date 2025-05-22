Stop wheel tracks in their tracks with Senter 360

589 words

Senter 360 enjoys taking on a challenge and one of the most common challenges for farmers using pivots is wheel tracks. At NAMPO 2025 Theuns Dreyer, Managing Director of Senter 360, said they received many queries about combatting wheel tracks in fields.

Wheel tracks can become an issue for farmers who have centre-pivot irrigation because it can create practical issues that can waste time and money.

The repeated movement of a heavy pivot irrigation system compacts the soil and forms deep ruts or tracks which reduce soil prosperity and limit water infiltration and root growth.

These ruts can cause water to pool and lead to uneven irrigation, waterlogging or erosion.

These deep tracks can also make movement difficult for farm machinery like tractors or harvesters to navigate the field without getting stuck.

Senter 360 knows how to put an end to wheel tracks

According to Theuns, combating wheel tracks comes down to several factors.

“The combination of the sprinkler packages on the machine, the weight of the machine the wheels and the drive train all impact the wheel tracks of the pivot in your field. Senter 360 took these details into account to put a package together that works for you,” says Theuns.

He explains that a sprinkler that distributes water over a wider area in a controlled droplet size have higher infiltration into the soil. This means you do not have the problem of water running.

A good sprinkler package can prohibit water from collecting and causing deep wheel tracks when it is wet.

Senter 360 has a tyre that is constructed for these conditions. With this design the tyre only covers one third of the surface that a standard tractor tyre would.

For more critical systems they also have a four-wheel drive system. This system puts half of the weight of a normal centre-pivot on the ground because it has twice as many wheels.

The four-wheel drive system does not work as hard as standard pivot, meaning your machine lasts longer, but this also means more maintenance.

Monitor your pivot

Senter 360 also has a monitoring system for their centre pivot systems.

“These days it makes a lot of sense to run everything from your phone. It makes it more convenient but also more effective,” says Theuns.

This system allows you to know exactly when your pivot is running, where it is positioned and you can even do water scheduling.

“You can take that information and pre-program the pivot to start running at a certain time, for a certain period, complete the cycle and start up at a different time. You only have to buy the communicator unit – the rest is a standard box,” Theuns explains.

Their service does not stop there

Senter 360 not only provides remarkable products but excellent service as well. While their control boxes are well protected, they also work on a loose plug system instead of a circuit, and if something is broken, it is easier to replace without changing everything.

Theuns says they have people in every nook and cranny of South-Africa including some of the Northern parts of Africa.

“We provide regular training to local electricians to build an infrastructure. By using local electricians, qualifying them, and empowering them to do the work on the pivots, things get done much faster. These are the guys the farmers use,” Theuns says.

Senter 360 also have a dedicated cell phone number on their website where you can be assured you will get service no matter the time or day.

For more exciting information, visit their website at www.senter360.co.za.