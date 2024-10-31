Stargas: Your all-round solution for farming cost effectively and sustainably

Sustainability is the future, and these days companies are looking for environmentally friendly sustainable ways to conduct business. One of the sectors that has stood up to lead the way is the agriculture sector, with more environmental and sustainable options implemented daily.

One of these options is the use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) which has started playing a significant role in the agricultural industry due to its versatility, efficiency and environmental benefits.

This is where Stargas, a leading supplier and installer of industrial, commercial and domestic gas products, can assist you. With their extensive knowledge, expertise and unmatched safety they can help you farm sustainably and save some money while you are at it.

What is LPG?

LPG is a gas fuel that is comprised of a mixture of hydrocarbon gases, propane, butane and isobutane. LPG can be used for heating, cooking and automotive fuel among others. It produces high volumes of energy and burns clean with no soot and low sulphur emissions, which makes it environmentally friendly.

LPG in agriculture

LPG is being used in greenhouses for temperature regulation, as it provides a reliable source of heating to maintain optimal temperatures for plant growth year-round. It can be used in crop drying systems to lower fuel consumption and preserve grains, or LPG-powered pumps can be used for irrigation.

Because LPG delivers high volumes of energy, LPG generators can be used for electricity in remote farming areas where an electricity grid is not available.

What is AutoGas?

In 2018, Stargas introduced AutoGas to their product range. AutoGas (LPG) is an alternative to petrol (gasoline) and diesel fuel in vehicles that have AutoGas conversion. It is a cleaner alternative, high octane abundant fuel. AutoLPG, also known as AutoGas, is used for fuel in an internal combustion engine and can be used for vehicles and generators.

Converting your vehicle to AutoGas

Most gasoline and diesel engines are compatible and can be converted to an AutoGas engines

Although the initial setup costs can be upwards of R20 000 these LPG systems have lower operational costs over time and are a low-cost long-term solution in agriculture

The conversion involves the addition of a second fuel system

An additional LPG tank

Intake manifold modifications

A new ECU with fittings

This conversion will allow the vehicle to operate on both traditional fuels and AutoGas.

There are four types of AutoGas conversion systems

Converter-and-mixer systems: This system converts LPG liquid fuel into vapor and then mixes it with air before entering the intake manifold

Vapour Phase Injection (VPI) systems: Like the converter-and-mixer systems, the gas exits the converter under pressure and is injected into the intake manifold using electrically controlled injectors

Liquid Phase Injection (LPI) systems: In this method, liquid LPG is injected directly into the intake manifold, where it vaporizes, cooling and densifying the air intake.

Liquid Phase Direct Injection (LPDI) systems: The most advanced Autogas conversion system, LPDI injects liquid LPG directly into the combustion chamber, leading to instant vaporization.

Stargas can assist you with any of these processes. Their dedicated technicians and specialists will be able to convert and calibrate your vehicle, ensuring that all systems run smoothly.

The cost saving benefits of an AutoGas Conversion

Compared to petrol cars, auto LPG fuel offers:

Better fuel efficiency

Lower maintenance costs

Reduced emissions

AutoGas converted tanks are 20 times stronger and puncture resistant

LPG is 40% to 50% cheaper than petrol

The cleaner fuel helps to prolong the engine life of your tractor or other farm vehicle

The higher calorific value ensures a higher combustion rate which gives your engine a better response time and increased efficiency

The higher combustion rate releases 93% less carbon and is also non-corrosive

LPG is widely available

LPG can be bought in bulk

LPG is easier to store, transport and access in remote areas

Stop wasting your hard-earned money on petrol and diesel and contact Stargas today. Their highly trained staff members operate seven days a week and provide tailor-made solutions.

Visit their website at www.stargas.co.za, send your enquiries to info@stargas.co.za or contact them on (+27)63-644-0190.