Soya beans: A guide to nutrient management for every growth stage

Nutrient management is one of the important aspects for achieving higher crop yield and quality seed and oil. It is well known that macronutrients are essential for successful soya bean production, but certain micronutrients are supplementary to boost overall plant health and quality.

Each crop growth stage has a peak demand of different nutrients, and their uptake takes place at specific stages. The well-planned application of micronutrients to align with the optimum/critical stages of nutrient uptake helps to use nutrients efficiently, and alleviate stress conditions to boost seed yield.

Seed germination and emergence

During this stage, the small seeds and the relatively weak seedlings are very susceptible to poor seedbed conditions (for example compacted soil, weeds), unfavourable weather, pests and soilborne diseases. Since nutrient uptake is greater than crop growth, it is important to supplement with nutrients essential for germination and stimulating root growth.

Seed treatments containing Mn, Cu, Co and Zn applied during planting is an effective way to support growing seeds:

•Zn promotes the production of growth hormones (for example auxins) necessary for root elongation and establishment during seed germination and early root development.

•Mn is involved in the synthesis of enzymes required for the breakdown of stored carbohydrates during seed germination.

•Co is involved in nitrogen fixation and contributes to the synthesis of vitamin B12 essential for crop metabolism.

•Cu is crucial during cell wall development, root elongation, the formation of lateral roots, and defense against pathogens.

The use of Bradyrhizobium japonicum inocculants is recommended with a micronutrient seed treatment to enhance nitrogen fixation, improving soil fertility, and faciliting nutrient uptake for optimal soya bean growth. These inoculants promote a symbiotic relationship with soya bean roots, leading to increased nodulation and higher crop yields.

Healthy canopy development

Uneven canopy development can result in variations in light interception, nutrient uptake, and water utilisation among plants. Good plant structure ensures the efficient uptake of nutrients and enhanced mechanical stability which facilitates optimal light interception, maximises photosynthesis and resistance to pathogens and pests.

These nutrients play a significant role during canopy and plant structure development:

•Fe is essential for the formation of chlorophyll and for photosynthesis.

•Mn is required for the synthesis of chlorophyll and support metabolic processes (photosynthesis, respiration, and nitrogen metabolism).

•Zn is required for cell division, elongation, and differentiation essential for proper leaf and shoot growth.

Even flowering

Even flowering ensures sufficient flowers for pollination and successful fertilisation and seed development. Nutrient management during the flowering phase should include:

•B is essential for cell division and differentiation, pollen tube development, seed formation, and synthesis of proteins for proper seed development.

•Mo is required for nitrogen metabolism and aids production of proteins and enzymes necessary for seed development.

•Co supports regulation growth processes (coleoptile elongation, leaf expansion and bud development), and enhances the efficiency of iron and phosphorus.

Nutrico's crop nutrition programme can help you achieve excellent crop performance and maximise the yield and quality of all soya bean crops.