Smith Power Equipment steals the show at NAMPO 2025: Full product line-up and new Deutz-Fahr launch

Smith Power Equipment made a powerful impression at NAMPO 2025, proving the depth and diversity of their ever-expanding portfolio. From trusted names like Kubota and Polaris, to the much-anticipated introduction of Deutz-Fahr tractors into their range, the company demonstrated once again why they remain a leading force in Southern Africa’s agricultural and off-road vehicle sectors.

With multiple divisions on display, including agricultural equipment, off-road utility vehicles (ORVs), and golf cars, the Smith Power stand offered something for every farmer, contractor, and landowner. Attendees had the opportunity to explore the latest Kubota tractors and implements, Polaris and Linhai ORVs, and the reliable Tara and Evolution golf cars, all under one banner.

The biggest talking point was the official unveiling of Deutz-Fahr high horsepower tractors as the newest addition to Smith Power’s offering, bringing German engineering and precision performance to local farms with the trusted after sales support that Smith is known for.

Smith Power expands horizons: Introducing Deutz-Fahr high horsepower tractors to their product range

Smith Power Equipment, already a familiar name in the agricultural industry and in agricultural machinery across Southern Africa, has taken another bold step forward by adding Deutz-Fahr high horsepower tractors to their impressive lineup.

Known for their long-standing commitment to innovation, performance, and reliability, Deutz-Fahr tractors will now form part of Smith Power’s offering – strengthening their support to farmers with world-class machinery built for real-world challenges.

Unveiled at NAMPO 2025, this exciting addition was met with enthusiasm by farmers and industry professionals alike. The collaboration brings together two trusted brands, each with decades of experience serving the agricultural sector.

“We are proud to announce that Deutz-Fahr is now officially part of the Smith Power family and we are very proud to be associated with Deutz-Fahr. This move allows us to offer farmers even more choice – especially those who are looking for German-engineered power, comfort, and advanced technology in the field,” says David Kelder, Managing Director of Smith Power.

David mentions that at NAMPO 2024 they promised they would have high horsepower tractors at NAMPO 2025.

“We are a company of our word, and we are very proud to launch the new Deutz-Fahr tractors at NAMPO this year,” he adds.

In this new range they will offer tractors from 100 kW up to the biggest horsepower tractor in the range, which is 250 kW.

“Our mission is to be one of the market leaders in high horsepower tractors within the next three to four years,” David states.

Built for performance and comfort

Deutz-Fahr tractors are renowned for their efficiency, precision, and durability —qualities that resonate strongly with modern South African farmers working on diverse terrain and under tough conditions. The brand’s focus on ergonomic comfort, fuel efficiency, and smart farming tech ensures that operators can expect both productivity and peace of mind.

Alex Deutz-Fahr, SDF Group Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa says: “We have been able to reinstall ourselves back into the South African market, by now offering the full range of tractors, and taking hands with Smith Power Equipment to distribute the high horsepower tractors, which is a big commitment since our high horsepower customers for the past ten years have not been present or supported in this market. It is a fair demonstration of the commitment from the SDF Group. We are also excited to expand into South Africa’s neighbouring countries in the near future.

“From the 6 to 9 series range of Deutz-Fahr tractors are all manufactured in Germany in the city of Lauingen at our production plant, producing the highest quality tractors in Europe. We are excited to see how these tractors will perform on Africa soil, Alex states.

A tool for success

This new partnership is more than just a product launch, it’s a commitment to progress, innovation, and supporting farmers with equipment that works as hard as they do. “At the end of the day, it’s about giving our farmers more tools to succeed,” David concludes.

For more information visit Smith Power Equipment’s website on www.smithpower.co.za or send an email to mail@smithpower.co.za or contact them on 011-284-2000.