Shelter first, stress less: how the right farming shed sets you up for a better season

1214 words

Tugela Steel has supplied steel structures in South Africa for more than four decades. The approach is simple. Quality in materials and detailing. Integrity in pricing, timelines and communication. Service from first call to final bolt.

Planting season moves fast. Soil prep, seed, fuel, parts, labour, transport. One area that often slips is shelter for equipment, seed, fertiliser and harvest. South African weather is not patient. A windy week can fill hydraulics with dust. A single hailstorm can ruin stored inputs.

This is where steel structures help. Modern farming sheds and prefabricated steel buildings go up quickly, handle our climate, and scale with a growing operation. If you plan the shed now, you save stress when the first loads arrive.

What needs cover on a working farm?

It is not only tractors. When we walk a yard with clients, five needs come up again and again.

Implements and high-value equipment

Planters, sprayers, balers and combine heads last longer when they live under a roof. Electronics and hydraulics start cleaner in the morning.

Seed and fertiliser

Moisture can damage seed and turn fertiliser into hard lumps. A dry, ventilated bay with a sound floor ensures that all seeds and fertilisers keeps its value on the farm.

Chemicals and fuel

Secure space, separated from the workshop, keeps the site safer and helps with compliance.

Harvest waiting on transport

A few days of cover improves grain quality and keeps loading organised.

Workshop space

A lit, tidy area with room to move tools and jacks improves uptime more than any pep talk.

Give these five a roof and you feel the difference by mid-season.

Why farmers choose steel

Speed: Prefabricated steel buildings arrive cut, drilled and ready to bolt. You move from site prep to a usable shed in weeks.

Strength with local design: SANS-aligned frames, proper bracing and correct fixings handle wind, sun and hail.

Clear spans: From 12 m to 36 m and beyond, spans cover wide machines and allow easy traffic for loaders and trucks.

Simple expansion: Add a bay or a lean-to later. You keep the footprint and pour concrete as cash flow allows.

Predictable costs: Standard sizes and proven details keep variation orders and wastage low.

If you want less drama during the season, steel structures are a straightforward answer.

The sweet spot: standard spans that solve real problems

Custom structures have a place. Most farms, however, run well with standard-size steel structures that are already engineered and ready to ship.

Popular spans:

12 m for implements, bakkies, feed and small workshops

15 m for seed and fertiliser storage, and medium workshops

18–20 m for general storage and mixed equipment

25–30 m for trucks and bulk storage

36 m for high-volume storage and loading under cover

Using standard sizes speeds up approvals and fabrication. It also makes future expansion simple because the bay rhythm is known from day one. See current options here: standard-size steel structures.

Plan your shed in four steps

List what must go under the roof this year. Be specific. Two tractors, a 12-row planter, a boom sprayer, seed for 600 ha, 12 tons of fertiliser, a chemical cage, a service bay. This list drives span, height and door positions. Choose open-sided or enclosed. Open sides allow quick parking and airflow. Enclosed bays protect sensitive stock and tools. Many farmers use both, enclosed for seed and parts, open for equipment. Pick the floor. Concrete supports safe jacking and clean storage. Some start with compacted, stabilised ground and pour concrete in phases. Plan levels from day one so you can add later without rework. Allow for growth. Leave space for another bay or a lean-to. Steel makes this easy when you plan ahead.

Features that matter

Roof pitch and gutters suited to your rainfall and dust

Ridge vents and side louvres for airflow on hot days

Cladding and coatings suited to coastal or corrosive areas

Door sizes that match your widest implement, plus walk-doors where people move

Lighting and power where you service machines

Add insulation above workshop areas when needed. Consider a small mezzanine for parts. If you want solar later, plan purlin spacing now.

Steel vs brick and concrete

Consideration Steel structures Brick or concrete Time to usable space Weeks Months Expansion later Add bays easily Disruptive and costly Span efficiency Wide, fewer columns Heavier, more columns Site disruption Lower Higher Maintenance over time Lower Medium

Weather in South Africa: Design for it

Our conditions are tough. Hail on the Highveld. Wind on the coast and in the Karoo. Heat almost everywhere. Quality steel structures are designed for this. Ask your supplier about:

Regional wind design and bracing

Coating systems within coastal zones

Fixings tested for pull-out and corrosion

Gutter sizing for local rainfall

Foundation details for your soil type

Why stock matters more than ever

Seasonal timing is strict. When a supplier carries a large inventory of standard-size steel structures, your project moves faster. Frames, purlins and sheeting leave the yard soon after you sign off. You avoid long lead times on steel and reduce the chance of delays at the worst moment of the year.

This is a core advantage at Tugela Steel. The company maintains over 150 standard-size structures in popular spans, together with matching purlins, cladding, doors and accessories. That stock position supports fast mobilisation for single sites and multi-site rollouts. It also keeps pricing and scheduling clear for everyone on the team.

Prices and what drives them

Two sheds with the same footprint can vary in price for good reasons.

Span, height and column spacing

Cladding type and door count

Wind region and site conditions

Foundation design and floor specification

Distance to site and erection method

You can still keep control. Choose a standard span, keep the specification practical, and ask for a bill of materials with each line item. If you use standard-size steel structures from stock, you reduce cost and lead time. Discuss options with the Tugela Steel team here: request a quote.

A simple case

A grain farmer in the Free State had a rough season. Dust wore out bearings. Rain hit bagged fertiliser. A sprayer lived outside because the old shed was full. This year the farmer ordered a 15 m x 30 m farming shed with one enclosed bay for seed and a ventilated open bay for equipment. The kit arrived. Concrete was poured in sections. The roof went on in weeks. By planting time, everything was under cover and the workshop was organised. The change was not fancy. It was the right structure at the right time.

Tugela Steel: values that show up on site

Heritage matters when steel meets weather. Tugela Steel has supplied steel structures in South Africa for more than four decades. The approach is simple. Quality in materials and detailing. Integrity in pricing, timelines and communication. Service from first call to final bolt. The company backs this up with engineering aligned to SANS requirements and crews who work cleanly and safely.

If you want practical help for agriculture, start here: agricultural steel structures. If you already know your span, browse the current standard-size steel structures that are ready for immediate dispatch nationwide.

Get your quote today!

If your yard still looks like a game of Tetris, fix the shelter first. Choose a practical span, keep the specification simple, and get it under roof before deliveries stack up. View the current stock here: standard-size steel structures. For timelines and pricing, request a quote and the Tugela Steel team will help you plan the build and schedule delivery.

Call: +27 31 566 4601

Email: sales@tugela.co.za