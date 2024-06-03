Shell offers more than fuel … they offer a future for the farmer

Riaan van der Walt is confident that Shell is the change farmers are looking for.

Farm of the future

“From a fuel perspective, we launched a product called Shell fuel safe diesel. This is a diesel product for the future. With it you can save about 3,75% of fuel compared to a normal diesel.”

This is the claim of Francois Oelofsen, Key Accounts Manager for commercial fuels at Shell, explaining what Farm of the future entails.

He continues by saying that although 3,75% does not sound like much, it is quite significant when you consider the fuel price.

Apart from the savings, fuel safe diesel cleans your internal injector deposits, which is unique to Shell fuel safe diesels. “There is no other diesel that claims that. It also cleans your EGR (exhaust gas recirculation) systems. Most vehicles in South Africa do not even have that yet,” Francois says proudly. “It is a real futuristic product.”

This product can save you quite a lot of money and you can rest assured that it is of a good quality.

Avi Rugnanan is a Lube Expert at Shell South Africa. “Being in the Technical Department, we provide value to customers. We provide not only products, but also services.”

Avi says that their main goal is to keep farmers happy and make sure their equipment does not break down.

“Some of the solutions that we have at Shell Farm of the future, is Shell Remote Sense. It is an online condition monitoring system, which looks at the condition of the farmer’s oil in his equipment, ensuring that his equipment does not break down and that he can farm more efficiently.”

Shell also offers several training programmes, which ensure that farmers and operators are knowledgeable about equipment and the products that go into that equipment. “Farmers can just focus on farming. They do not have to worry about equipment breaking down and down-time, because after all time is money.”

Another devoted employee at Shell, is Riaan van der Walt, Business Development Manager. He says: “We have specific products, like tractor oil, hydraulic oil and transmission fuel, which are specifically intended for the farmer. The Shell name is connected to quality.”

He concludes by saying that everyone at Shell is dedicated to helping and assisting farmers.

Contact information

For more information or to access Shell’s brand distributor network, visit www.shell.co.za. To learn more about the training programmes Shell offers, visit www.farmofthefuture.co.za.