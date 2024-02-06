Categories: VideosPublished On: 6th February 2024

See in the dark with Pulsar thermal products

By 0 min read

Futurama-Pulsar-Thumbnail

Ultranexus is the proud distributor of Pulsar thermal imaging products in South Africa.

Known for its high quality and excellent workmanship, the Pulsar brand offers high-end thermal products such as rifle scopes, monoculars and binoculars to farmers and hunters alike.

Across the four product ranges, you are able to find unmatched imaging clarity that covers a significant distance.

For more information, visit the website or purchase your optics at your favourite outdoor shop.

Read about the Pulsar product in our article: Ultranexus: The ultimate importer of world-class optics: See in the dark.

Views: 620 Comments on See in the dark with Pulsar thermal products
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Deel hierdie artikel.

Leave A Comment

Related Posts

Drotsky maak swaar werk ligter met die M100 hamermeul
The secret weapon to a splendid harvest: the fertilizer chaser bin | AgriCAD
Die geheime wapen vir ‘n pragtige oes: die kunsmis tapkar | AgriCAD
Tyd vir aksie met New Holland se snyers en balers by Balfour Hooidag 2024