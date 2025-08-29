Seal your dam with DAMFIX Dry

568 words

DAMFIX Dry is used to seal earth dams on your farm. It is a unique formulation of earth dam sealing polymer with added minerals to assist with the bonding process of soil. The added minerals to the polymer particles gives the soil structure a boost, promoting the formation of a natural seal.

DAMFIX Dry is new technology, non-toxic and eco-friendly, easy to apply, safe for plants and animals and it is cost effective.

How to apply it yourself:

Preparation

Pump out the existing water in your dam. Remove all plants, organic or foreign matter (stones, rocks, rubble, roots, etc) from below the final water level.

Slopes and spillway

All slopes should ideally be prepared to a maximum of 1:3, or at a maximum gradient of 45 degrees. This step is important to achieve the necessary compaction that is required for product success. Form an adequate spillway.

Soil loosening

Loosen the soil in the area you want to seal, to a depth of 200 to 300 mm. A Rotorvator can be used.

Wet area

Wet the area to be sealed with water. Sprinkling by garden hose is sufficient. DAMFIX Dry is a very fine granular powder and wetting the soil will assist the product to attach to the soil. Wetting the soil will also assist with the compaction process.

Spreading

Spread DAMFIX Dry evenly across the surface with a spreader.

Clay, silt, loam soil types: 20 liter = est. coverage area of 200 m²

Porous, coarse, sand soil types: 20 liter = est.coverage area 150 m²

Tilling

Till DAMFIX Dry into the soil up to 150 mm deep with a Rotavator, garden fork or garden rake.

(The use of a TLB is not recommend, as consistent tillage is not achieved. Contact DAMPro for advanced instructions if using a TLB.)

Compact

Compact the area using a smooth drum vibratory roller such as a Bomag to provide a sealed thickness of approximately 100 to150 mm. Repeat at least 3 times over the whole surface.

Soil compaction is crucial for earth dams. It significantly increases the soil’s strength, reduces permeability (seepage), and minimises settlement, all of which are essential for the stability and longevity of the dam.

Fill the water

Fill the dam with water, or raise the water level to a minimum of one meter deep. Allow 14 days for the DAMFIX Dry seal to activate and expand.

Maintain water levels during this time, because the product requires water pressure to activate, expand and bond.

Wet application

Finalise the sealing process with a light application of DAMFIX Wet:

Clay, silt, loam soil types: 20 liter = est. coverage area of 800 m²

Porous, coarse, sand soil types: 20 liter = est coverage area of 600 m²

The wet application is essential to consolidate the dry seal. When doing the wet application, use a canoe and spreader on a fine day, with no wind and no rain present.

DAMFIX Dry is most effective, when applied by using the mixed blanket method, in the construction stage of a dam or when an existing dam has been completely drained, as only under these conditions can the necessary compaction be achieved.

The wet application of DAMFIX Wet is a crucial part of the process in order to consolidate the seal as a whole. The prescribed method of sealing an earth dam in this guide drastically reduces permeability in soil.

For a quick and efficient way to fix your dam, please visit the website at http://www.damfix.co.za for more information.