SARO’s Role in Supporting Farmers Under SAFF

Agriculture remains the backbone of Zambia’s economy, yet many farmers struggle to access financing for mechanization.

The Sustainable Agriculture Financing Facility (SAFF), supported by the Ministry of Agriculture, provides concessional loans to small and medium-scale farmers, enabling them to invest in modern farming equipment.

SARO Agro Industrial Ltd plays a key role in this initiative by supplying high-quality tractors, irrigation equipment, crop and food processing machinery, and more, ensuring farmers have the tools needed to boost productivity.

Through partnerships with financial institutions, SARO facilitates the acquisition of equipment under SAFF, offering financing of up to ZMW 500,000 with interest rates between 14% and 16% and repayment terms of one to three years.

Beyond supplying machinery, SARO provides technical assistance, training, and after-sales support to help farmers maximize their investment.

With a presence in all provinces of Zambia, SARO ensures that farmers across the country can easily redeem their SAFF vouchers and access mechanization solutions.

By supporting SAFF beneficiaries, SARO contributes to increased productivity, food security, and economic growth in Zambia’s agricultural sector. Farmers approved under SAFF can redeem their vouchers at SARO by visiting their nearest branch.

Visit Saro’s website at www.sarozambia.com, contact Calvin Salah at +26 (0)97-571-4426 or +26 (0)21-138-7000-9/241477, or send him an e-mail to calvin.s@saroagri.co.zm to find out more about their products.