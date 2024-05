SARO made waves at AgriTech 2024!

Kafula Kawibwi is the SARO Assistant Sales Engineer. She explains why their inverters are simply the best. You can use these inverters as back-up or as your solar system. You can also buy from them a wide variety of batteries. They also offer solar systems. These systems are diverse and can be useful in many different ways.

For more information, contact 0977 583 058 or visit www.sarozambia.com.