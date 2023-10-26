SARO Agro: Revolutionizing Agriculture and Infrastructure Development

In the heart of Zambia, SARO Agro stands as a pioneering force, leading the charge in providing farmers and municipal bodies with cutting-edge equipment and solutions to boost productivity and development.

Specializing in a wide range of machinery, from tractors and farm equipment to power generators, solar solutions, pumps, and earth-moving equipment, SARO Agro has been a game-changer in Zambia’s agricultural and infrastructure sectors.

Mechanization for the Masses

Agriculture has long been the backbone of Zambia’s economy, and small-scale farmers play a vital role in this sector. To help these farmers access the machinery they need without the burden of collateral and high interest rates, SARO Agro, in collaboration with AgLeasCo, has embarked on a groundbreaking project sponsored by the European Union. This project facilitates easy and affordable access to essential agricultural machinery, coupled with comprehensive training to equip farmers with the knowledge needed to operate the equipment efficiently. This initiative is a giant leap forward in promoting mechanization in the country.

Moreover, SARO Agro has established a partnership with the Public Service Micro Finance Company (PSMFC) to offer the Public Service Agricultural Asset Plus Loan Scheme. This initiative caters to public service workers, including the Zambia Air Force (ZAF), Zambia National Service (ZNS), Zambia Army, and quasi-government institutions. With attractive loan tenure options of up to 84 months and an incredibly low interest rate of just 9% per annum, SARO Agro is facilitating access to top-quality equipment, further boosting agricultural productivity.

Powering Progress with Generators and Solar Solutions

Energy is the lifeblood of modern agriculture and infrastructure development. SARO Agro recognizes this need and supplies a diverse range of generators to meet various demands. Renowned brands like Kirloskar, CGM, and SAROGEN are part of their impressive lineup, catering to both industrial and domestic requirements. The company has also expanded into providing solar power backup solutions, reinforcing their commitment to sustainable energy.

The recent collaboration between SARO Agro’s Genset Department and the Engineering Division resulted in significant enhancements to the CGM 30KVA and 20KVA generators. By increasing the tank size from 100 liters to 500 liters, these generators have become ideal for telecoms and other applications, ensuring a remarkable boost in performance and reliability. Moreover, their solar installation project in Mafinga Town Council demonstrates a commitment to clean, green, and reliable power sources. This project showcases a cutting-edge solar system with high-efficiency panels and battery setups, delivering tailor-made solutions to meet clients’ specific energy needs.

Pumps and Irrigation Solutions

Efficient irrigation is a key component of successful farming, especially in regions with irregular rainfall patterns. SARO Agro provides a wide array of irrigation equipment, including manual pumps, submersible pumps, and booster pumps. An impressive addition to their offerings is the Solar Powered Centre Pivot designed by SARO. This innovative solution is designed to cover areas of up to 2.5 hectares and ensures efficient irrigation over a 7-day cycle, making it a perfect fit for emerging and small-scale farmers looking to enhance their crop yields.

Empowering Municipal Development

SARO Agro isn’t solely focused on agriculture. They are also instrumental in the development of municipal infrastructure, particularly in the field of earth-moving equipment. By supplying motor graders, TLBs (Tractor-Loader-Backhoes), and roller compactors to various Municipal Councils through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), SARO Agro is contributing to the construction and maintenance of roads and other critical infrastructure. Notable beneficiaries of this initiative include Matero Constituency and Chongwe Municipal Council, among many others. The result is tangible progress and development within these communities.

SARO Agro’s commitment to delivering top-tier equipment, financing options, and sustainable energy solutions sets them apart as a trailblazer in Zambia’s agricultural and infrastructure sectors. As the agricultural landscape evolves and infrastructure demands grow, SARO Agro is ready to lead the way, ushering in a new era of mechanized agriculture and robust development. Their dedication to innovation and excellence continues to shape the future of Zambia’s rural and urban landscapes.