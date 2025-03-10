SARO Agro partners with ZAFFICO to expand access to treated poles

272 words

SARO Agro Industrial ltd has partnered with Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation Plc (ZAFFICO) to make treated poles more accessible to clients. SARO Tractor and Earthmoving Equipment Manager, Herman Rohm expressed confidence in the partnership, stating that it not only brings the product closer to customers but also enhances business for both institutions.

Mr. Rohm highlighted that this partnership is a game changer for both companies, allowing customers who need wooden treated poles to access them in many more locations beyond just the Copperbelt and Lusaka provinces.

“We are very confident in the quality of the poles ZAFFICO supplies to us, and we believe our customers will greatly benefit from the reduced distances required to access treated poles,” he said.

ZAFFICO’s Head of Commercial, Irene Chipili stated that the partnership allows SARO to provide its customers, particularly farmers, not only with Agro equipment but also with premium, affordable and high quality treated poles suitable for various applications which includes fencing and construction. Ms. Chipili emphasised that the Corporation recognises SARO’s extensive market network across the country, which will help increase the market share for treated poles.

She mentioned that the initial phaseof the partnership is on a pilot basis and poles are now available in Choma, Mkushi, Lusaka, and Kabwe, and plans to expand to other SARO outlets across the country are underway. Ms. Chipili has encouraged customers to visit SARO’s outlets assuring them that the treated poles provided are of high quality and affordable.