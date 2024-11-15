Robust and eco-friendly – Jinpeng’s electric tricycle is the best option for your farm

Sometimes farmers and farmworkers need to get from one area on the farm to another quickly, this is where bakkies and quad bikes were traditionally used. But this is not sustainable as diesel is expensive and you cannot always carry cargo with you on a quad bike.

Jinpeng provides the perfect fast and affordable solution to move around your farm. Their three-wheeled electric vehicles are designed for efficiency, safety and style.

Their electric tricycles are equipped with powerful 1 000 to 1 500 W motors which allows you to navigate even the toughest terrain without compromising on energy consumption.

Why is this the right choice for you?

Unlike traditional vehicles, the electric tricycles have three wheels and offer a more stable drive. This is ideal for workers in the field and provide better balance for you to feel more secure.

These tricycles are user-friendly and all Jinpeng’s current models offer a step-through frame allowing you to get on and off the bike easier. While the electric motor can manage hills and long distances without excessive effort.

These tricycles are an environmentally friendly way of transporting cargo. It is the greener choice compared to other vehicles which use fuel. It produces no direct emissions and consumes far less energy, helping to reduce your carbon footprint.

With these benefits it is no surprise that you will also be saving on fuel and maintenance costs. These electric tricycles are even cheaper to operate than gas-powered vehicles and electric vehicles have fewer moving parts which translates into less maintenance.

Jinpeng’s electric tricycles come with a built-in cargo area for multi-purpose transportation.

These versatile tricycles come in two models:

The C-JB150ZX – Hydraulic Tipper

Has a 72 V 1 500 W motor

Has a hydraulic tipper

Has a charging time of 6 to 8 hours

Can travel 66 km on one charge

Has a maximum speed of 42 km/h

Has a maximum load capacity of 543 kg

Has a gross vehicle mass of 270 kg

Overall dimensions are 2 868 mm (length), 1 175 mm (wide) and 1 435 mm (height)

Wheelbase 2 035 mm

Cargo box size is 1 500 mm (length), 1 100 mm (wide) and 435 mm (height)

The cargo box has drop down sides

Model C-ZJ150 – Manual Tipper

Has a 72 V 1 500 W motor

Has a manual load bed tilt

Has a charging time of 6 to 8 hours

Can travel 62 to 74 km on one charge

Has a maximum speed of 35 km/h

Has a maximum load capacity of 450 kg

Has a gross vehicle mass of 197 kg

Overall dimensions are 2 853 mm (length), 1 180 mm (wide) and 1 302 mm (height)

Wheelbase 1 916 mm

Cargo box size is 1 500 mm (length), 1 100 mm (wide) and 300 mm (height)

The cargo box has drop down sides and a tail gate

Jinpeng’s electric tricycle combines the best of biking and driving while offering an independent, affordable and environmentally friendly alternative for your farm offering independence, affordability, and environmental benefits. It is a versatile vehicle for anyone looking to reduce their carbon footprint while enjoying a practical and reliable mode of transportation.

For the best electric cargo tricycle you can contact (+27)10-448-6760 or send an e-mail to jonathan@jinpeng.co.za or roz@jinpeng.co.za. You can also visit their head office at Unit G, Alphen Square West, c/o George & 15th Road, Randtjiespark, Midrand, Gauteng.