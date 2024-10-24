Reapers Agri helping you reap agricultural benefits

A Landini Sigma 4 being loaded and on its way to another happy Reapers Agri client.

When Reapers Agri first opened their doors nine years ago, they wanted to supply the agricultural market with quality tractor mounted rotary cutters. Little did they know that they would become a leading agricultural machinery supplier.

In October 2015 Reapers Agri first opened their doors after noticing the market had a gap for quality tractor mounted rotary cutters. They started manufacturing their own brand of rotary mowers, first introducing the 1,2 m, 1,5 m and 1,8 m slashers. Since then, they have expanded to include a wide range of tractor mounted machinery to their range. This range includes rotary mowers from 1 to 4,5 m as well as haymakers, side delivery mulchers and roll mowers.

One of the company’s highlights was when they introduced the Landini and McCormic tractor ranges to their product list. Shortly after that they also became suppliers of Monosem planters and all Rovic implements.

To reap means to means to gather or harvest, Reapers Agri chose their company name because they want customers to reap all the available benefits their products and services has to offer. Their expertly trained staff are at your service to supply you with the equipment best suitable to your requirements, at highly competitive pricing.

Reapers Agri prides themselves on the backup service they provide as well, and their skilled team can assist with servicing your equipment either by field service or in their workshop.

In 2021 they moved to their new Premises in Pamona, Kempton Park. This move allowed them to extend their range even more. They offer a wide selection of tractor-, rotary mower-, planter- and sprayer spares as well as tractor machinery and ground engaging equipment.

Reapers Agri are proud stockists of brands like Landini, McCormic, Maschio Gaspardo, Monosem and Rovic.

They serve farming communities, not only in South Africa but also export products to the rest of Africa and sell to contractors in the turf industry for use on golf courses, schools and sport fields.

Th future looks bright for Reapers Agri whose vision for the future is rooted in innovation, sustainability and their commitment to their customers. They believe that farmers are the backbone of the community and want to thank them for their tireless dedication to feeding a nation and nurturing the land.

If you are interested to learn more about Reapers Agri, you can contact them on their landline at (+27)11-914-1922. Alternatively contact Pieter on (+27)82-616-8060, Pieter Jnr on (+27)76-423-9860 or Magada on (+27)81-576-2486. You can send enquiries to sales@reapersagri.co.za or visit their social media Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ReapersAgriCC?mibextid=ZbWKwL), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/reapers_agri?igsh=ZjFmYzR6NzFrdmEw), or website (https://www.reapersagri.co.za/).