Radium Engineering: The solution for your farm

Radium Engineering brings quality and innovation to the agricultural industry with their wide range of implements. Since opening their doors in 1965, they have continued to support and supply famers throughout South Africa, in neighbouring states and overseas.

Radium Engineering is a third-generation, family-owned company. John Roest started the company after realising the challenges in farming. His first product was a cattle scale which he built on his farm in Limpopo, and the company just grew from there.

Radium Engineering specialises in:

Precision spreader – ideal for fertiliser, lime, gypsum or dry organic material on pastures, row crops, orchards and vineyards

Tillers – primary farming ploughing operations, including pasturators for soil aeration on dairy farms

Road graders – These are used for creating fire breaks, levelling tough earth, laying out new roads, and farm road maintenance.

Feeding equipment – Vertical and horizontal mixers designed for shredding bales and combining components of a unifeed ration, ensuring the best feeding equipment for your livestock

Rotary cutters – Featuring fixed knife technology for row crops and flex-wing rotary cutters for grass, wheat straw, vineyards, and orchards

Rock removal equipment – Essential for farm road maintenance, rock picking or raking

Arena rakes – Unleash the full potential of your arena with the power and reliability of Radium Arena Rakes

Years of industry experience have proven that Radium Engineering has an unmatched understanding of agriculture and the top-quality products to back them. Radium Engineering is synonymous with reliable machinery, and are committed to pushing the boundaries of agricultural equipment innovation to keep their products ahead of the curve.

While they are rooted in South Africa, their products cater for farmers worldwide, ensuring your needs are met, regardless of location.

Apart from their excellent implements, Radium Engineering is also dedicated to serving farmers even after the sale has been made. They are on call to assist farmers and service equipment because they are not just a company, they are a solution for all your farming and agricultural equipment requirements.

Visit Radium Engineering’s website at www.radium.co.za to get in touch with one of their specialists today.