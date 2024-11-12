Radium Engineering shines at Dalton Farmer’s Day

At this year’s Dalton Farmer’s Day, Radium Engineering and Massey Ferguson brought the agricultural community together for an impressive day of equipment demonstrations, insightful talks, and hands-on experiences. Farmers from various regions gathered to test and witness the efficiency of Radium’s equipment firsthand, benefiting from the knowledge and innovation on display. The event, an annual highlight, underscores Radium’s commitment to supporting and empowering farmers through machinery that lasts a lifetime.

Deon Meyer, one of the attendees, expressed his appreciation for the day’s organisation and variety: “It is always nice to come and see what is on offer in terms of equipment and to test it ourselves. The day is very well put together and there is a nice array of equipment to look at.” Deon, like many farmers present, saw the event as a chance to evaluate machinery that could enhance efficiency on his farm.

For Kevin Schröder, a long-standing Radium customer, the day was an opportunity to connect with the Radium team and review additional equipment options. “We are very impressed,” Kevin said. “Service is the most important aspect when choosing where to invest my money. I have some Radium implements, including the Radium spreader that I use to spread chicken litter, and I am very happy with it. I purchased it about five years ago and have not had any problem with it.”

This sentiment was echoed by Ricks Eggers, who has been attending Dalton Farmer’s Day for years. Ricks highlighted Radium’s impressive product line-up and consistent support: “It was once again a successful event. They always bring out the best of the best. We have a five-tine Radium ripper with a roller. We bought it because it has excellent soil penetration and aerates the soil effectively.”

Rick also noted that Radium’s high-speed disc stood out at this year’s event. “Whenever we need something, we just give a shout, and within days, the Radium team has us sorted.”

John Handman, Director of Projects and Customer Relations at Radium, emphasised the event’s importance: “Dalton Farmer’s Day is an event we have supported for the last five years. The key goals for us is to support our customers, many of whom have been with us for decades. Events like this allow customers to get into the tractor, experience our products, and see their performance in real conditions.”

John explains that the key demonstrations of the day included the five-tine power ripper for cane farmers to tackle soil compaction, and a medium-duty ripper suitable for diversified crops like maize. He also highlights Radium’s product versatility, such as their hydraulic and contact drive spreaders that can handle lime, chicken litter, gypsum, and fertiliser.

Radium’s customer-focused approach was evident throughout the day, with John explaining the company’s priority of solving farmers’ unique challenges. “We are not just here to sell machines, but to solve problems for farmers. They can always talk to us, and we can help them overcome challenges,” he said.

For Kelvin Kaiser, a sugarcane farmer, Radium’s inline disk and power rip exceeded expectations. “The results were phenomenal. We use our Radium 313 bulk spreader for lime, gypsum, and organic matter on our farm,” Kaiser said. He also commended Radium’s adaptability, noting that the Radium team successfully added a custom attachment to his spreader. “Hats off to Radium. Their team was phenomenal during that whole process. Their equipment is hardy, durable, and performs well under any African conditions.”

Long-term Radium customer Mark Meyer added his support, emphasising the role Radium’s products play in his field preparation. “Radium builds a premium product. When preparing for planting, we use the Radium power rip to eliminate old crops. Their customer service has always been excellent.”

Radium Engineering’s website, www.radium.co.za, provides more information on products and services, allowing farmers to reach out for enquiries or quotes.