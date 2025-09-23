Radium Engineering – a trusted name now under Rovic umbrella

688 words

Radium, which is now under the same stall as Rovic, remains dedicated to delivering the same quality agricultural equipment that farmers have trusted for decades. Although the change brings Radium under the Rovic umbrella, nothing will change in their renowned product range, Radium will continue operating and manufacturing under the trusted Radium name.

For more than 50 years, Radium Engineering has built a reputation for innovation, strength, and reliability in the design and manufacture of agricultural implements. From spreaders and feed mixers to material handling and tillage solutions, Radium has consistently delivered products that meet the demands of modern farming while standing the test of time in the toughest field conditions.

Now, with the added support and resources of Rovic, Radium is positioned to further strengthen its footprint in the agricultural sector. Farmers can expect the same uncompromising standards of service, technical expertise, and product reliability, with the added benefit of being part of a larger, synergistic group.

“Farmers can rest assured, Radium’s DNA remains the same. Our focus has always been, and will continue to be, on supplying equipment that simplifies farming operations and delivers long-term value,” says John Handman Sales and Export Manager for Radium Engineering.

With two strong brands under one stall, this collaboration promises even greater innovation and service capacity for Southern Africa’s agricultural community. While Radium keeps its proud heritage intact, the future looks brighter than ever as it grows alongside Rovic to continue serving farmers with machinery they can depend on.

Radium showcased their flagship equipment at NAMPO Cape 2025

Standing next to the newly reintroduced Radium slasher, John explains: “This is our 3 metre ProCut slasher, now back on the market. It features three Bondioli gearboxes and a double-cutting mechanism underneath, all built on a heavy-duty, thick steel plate. This makes it exceptionally efficient for cutting and maintaining pastures. The machine is equipped with a heavy-duty PTO shaft and slip clutch, which protects the tractor, the machine, and the gearboxes from overload.”

The slasher range is available in 2 metre and 3 metre models, with a 4,5-metre folding-wing version currently in development, perfect for covering large areas quickly and efficiently.

Radium’s flagship spreaders

When it comes to spreading solutions, Radium remains an industry leader. Their flagship ProSpread model is regarded as one of the most advanced spreaders on the market.

Available in 10 t, 12 t, 15 t, and 20 t models, the ProSpread boasts a 750 mm-wide chain and a hydraulic gearbox as standard (with the 10 t model also available with a ground-drive option). All models are variable-rate ready, compatible with any precision farming system for accurate and efficient nutrient application. BulkSpread: Designed for large-scale organic applications, the BulkSpread comes in 11 t and 13 t models with an impressive 1 metre wide chain for handling bulkier material. This spreader is ideal for chicken manure, kraal manure, compost, lime, and gypsum. Its unique spinner plate design allows for precise spreading of organic material, while interchangeable conventional fin spinner plates are available for lime and gypsum.

Radium high-speed inline disc

Another popular implement on display was the Radium high-speed inline disc, a robust and versatile solution for tillage.

The medium-duty version features individually mounted 22-inch discs on rubber inserts for improved flexibility and durability. Its weight ensures excellent penetration even in drier conditions, while the integrated roller allows for easy manual depth adjustment.

For more demanding conditions, a heavy-duty version is available where each disc is mounted on a spring mechanism. This allows more vertical movement of the discs, improving performance on uneven terrain and maintaining consistent working depth.

For more information on the wide range of robust equipment Radium has on offer, visit their website.