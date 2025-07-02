Putting research and development first: The future of farming with Corteva Crop Protection

982 words

As the global agricultural landscape faces unprecedented challenges, the need for innovative solutions has never been greater. Extreme weather patterns, droughts, pests, and diseases are among the top obstacles that farmers must navigate daily. With a growing population that demands more food and fuel, farmers need smarter, more sustainable tools to ensure productivity and profitability.

At Corteva Crop Protection, we’re dedicated to powering the future of agriculture through relentless innovation, and this commitment extends to South African farmers, who face unique challenges in a country with diverse climates and growing conditions. With a proven track record of developing groundbreaking solutions, Corteva is at the forefront of revolutionizing farming practices, making it possible for farmers to achieve better yields while adapting to an ever-changing environment.

The power of research and development: global and local impact

Innovation is not just a buzzword at Corteva; it’s the core of everything we do. From advanced genetic research to precision farming technologies, we are continually pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Corteva’s research and development efforts are focused on creating resilient crops that can withstand extreme conditions, such as drought and pests, while also maximising yields.

In South Africa, where drought and erratic weather patterns are prevalent, Corteva’s solutions are especially impactful. Through advancements like reduced stature maize and biofuels, we are providing farmers with the tools they need to grow more food and fuel on the same size of land. These innovations are designed to increase productivity and improve the resilience of crops in the face of unpredictable weather.

Corteva’s work doesn’t stop at crop protection. Our investment in genetic research, including gene editing and advanced breeding techniques, ensures that crops are not only more resilient but also higher yielding. This allows farmers to maintain productivity even under challenging conditions, such as the frequent dry spells South African farmers experience.

Supporting South African farmers with tailored solutions

South African farmers are particularly attuned to the challenges of farming in an environment where water scarcity and extreme weather are regular threats. Corteva’s solutions are designed with these challenges in mind, ensuring that local farmers are equipped with tools that cater to their specific needs. For example, the development of drought-resistant crops is a direct response to the water scarcity issues facing many farming regions in South Africa. With reduced stature maize, farmers can maximize land use while minimising water requirements, making farming more efficient and sustainable.

In addition, Corteva’s growing range of biological and naturally inspired products offers more sustainable ways to protect crops from pests and diseases. This shift toward more eco-friendly solutions aligns with global trends toward sustainability, and it’s something South African farmers can benefit from as they work to reduce their environmental impact while still protecting their crops.

A comprehensive approach: Leveraging technology and data

The future of agriculture is not only about developing new products, but also about how we use technology and data to make better decisions. Corteva is leading the charge in precision farming, using technology to gather insights and data that help farmers make smarter decisions from the field to the market.

In South Africa, where land is often fragmented and farming is done on varying scales, precision farming offers a unique advantage. Corteva’s platforms like the Corteva Farm Fundi App provide farmers with easy access to the latest research, development tools, and best practices. These resources are designed to ensure that South African farmers have the knowledge and support they need to make informed decisions, optimize crop protection, and improve yields year after year.

By integrating technology with hands-on farming, Corteva helps farmers enhance their productivity while also promoting sustainability. The ability to use data for precise applications of fertilisers, pesticides, and water ensures that resources are used efficiently and waste is minimised.

The role of Corteva’s team in South Africa’s agricultural transformation

At Corteva, we are not just about providing products — we are about providing solutions. Our teams are continuously working with South African farmers to understand their unique challenges and tailor our innovations to meet their needs. From the research labs to the farm fields, our commitment to farmer success is unwavering.

We believe in empowering farmers with knowledge, and that’s why our internal campaigns are designed to ensure that every team member at Corteva is equipped to support farmers effectively. Our internal resources, available on the Corteva Farm Fundi App, Showpad, and YouTube, give our teams access to the latest research and innovation, ensuring we remain at the cutting edge of agricultural technology.

By supporting South African farmers with the right tools and knowledge, we’re not only improving their day-to-day operations but also contributing to the long-term sustainability of the agricultural industry. As we continue to innovate and adapt to changing conditions, we’re helping farmers stay ahead of the curve and ensure food security for the future.

Shaping the future together

The future of agriculture in South Africa — and around the world — depends on innovation. At Corteva Crop Protection, we are steadfast in our commitment to transforming agriculture through research, technology, and sustainable solutions. By focusing on the unique needs of South African farmers, we deliver solutions that increase productivity, improve resilience, and ensure the long-term success of the agricultural industry.

As we continue to innovate, Corteva’s work will remain driven by one core mission: to put farmers first. With groundbreaking advancements and unwavering support, we’re confident that together, we can tackle the toughest challenges of today and build a more sustainable and prosperous future for agriculture tomorrow.

Corteva Crop Protection: Advancing agriculture, enriching lives. Putting farmers first.

To find out more about our Corteva Crop Protection innovations, key benefits and important label information, please visit our website – https://www.corteva.co.za OR download the Corteva FarmFundi App via the App Store or Google Playstore.