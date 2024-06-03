Categories: Articles, Resource managementPublished On: 3rd June 2024

Protect your family, and protect your property with Sentek’s fencing solutions

Sentek can assist you with gates.

Protecting your property is more important than ever these days and Sentek has a whole range of solutions to ensure that you and your property stay safe. Sentek can help you erect a fence and install a gate motor, garage door or alarm system.

Some of the products they install include:

  • Diamond mesh
  • Welded mesh
  • Barbed wire
  • Braided wire
  • Electric fencing
  • Razor wire
  • Game fencing
  • Palisade
  • Burglar gates and bars
  • Alarms and beams
  • Gate automation
  • High-density fencing
  • Concrete palisade
  • Precast walling
  • Specialised game fencing – lion cage enclosures/nature reserve closure
  • Booms and security gates
  • Flatwrap/coil
  • Dessert fencing – dune planning and co-ordination.
  • Training of overseas fencing installers
  • Installation of gate motors/energisers and goose necks
  • Installation of conveyor system
  • Balustrading

Sentek was established in 2000 by Pieter Basson, it started off as a one-man enterprise and has grown to the multi-personnel company it is today. They have a training section, where employees are trained on how to erect and install various types of fencing, and they have four full teams consisting of 6 team members, to make sure everything runs smoothly.

They can provide you with specialist knowledge, assist you in choosing the right product, ensure high-quality installations and help with maintaining your fence to last for years to come.

In an already extremely competitive economic market, Sentek stands out as a competitive force due to our extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of fencing. Their affordable pricing and service excellence give them the added benefit of being a leading competitor in the market.

They can assist with fencing no matter who you are and have completed projects for commercial developers, low-cost housing developers, the mining sector, international clients, residential clients, farms and nature conservations.

You can contact them on 082-976-6846, 076-836-4065 for advice on the fencing solution best suited for you. Also, visit their website www.sentekfencing.co.za or e-mail pieter@sentekfencing.co.za or marina@sentekfencing.co.za.

 

