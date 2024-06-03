Protect your family, and protect your property with Sentek’s fencing solutions

Protecting your property is more important than ever these days and Sentek has a whole range of solutions to ensure that you and your property stay safe. Sentek can help you erect a fence and install a gate motor, garage door or alarm system.

Some of the products they install include:

Diamond mesh

Welded mesh

Barbed wire

Braided wire

Electric fencing

Razor wire

Game fencing

Palisade

Burglar gates and bars

Alarms and beams

Gate automation

High-density fencing

Concrete palisade

Precast walling

Specialised game fencing – lion cage enclosures/nature reserve closure

Booms and security gates

Flatwrap/coil

Dessert fencing – dune planning and co-ordination.

Training of overseas fencing installers

Installation of gate motors/energisers and goose necks

Installation of conveyor system

Balustrading

Sentek was established in 2000 by Pieter Basson, it started off as a one-man enterprise and has grown to the multi-personnel company it is today. They have a training section, where employees are trained on how to erect and install various types of fencing, and they have four full teams consisting of 6 team members, to make sure everything runs smoothly.

They can provide you with specialist knowledge, assist you in choosing the right product, ensure high-quality installations and help with maintaining your fence to last for years to come.

In an already extremely competitive economic market, Sentek stands out as a competitive force due to our extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of fencing. Their affordable pricing and service excellence give them the added benefit of being a leading competitor in the market.

They can assist with fencing no matter who you are and have completed projects for commercial developers, low-cost housing developers, the mining sector, international clients, residential clients, farms and nature conservations.

You can contact them on 082-976-6846, 076-836-4065 for advice on the fencing solution best suited for you. Also, visit their website www.sentekfencing.co.za or e-mail pieter@sentekfencing.co.za or marina@sentekfencing.co.za.