ProAgri Africa 115

If there’s one thing, we all know, it’s that farming in Africa is not for the faint-hearted. Every season comes with its own bag of surprises, some good, some… well, let’s just say they keep us on our knees. The rain doesn’t always come when we hope, the markets go up and down faster than a windmill in a storm, and the cost of keeping a farm running can make your head spin.

But here’s the thing: we keep going. Because that’s what farmers do. We find a way. We fix what’s broken, we try something new, and we hold on to the hope that next season will be better. And more often than not, it is. In this issue of ProAgri Africa, we’re sharing stories of people who are doing just that, finding a way forward. Our cover story takes us to Zimbabwe, where Farmec is proving that selling a tractor or a piece of equipment is just the start. They’re standing by their farmers through thick and thin, helping with advice, backup, and service when it’s needed most. Because let’s face it, a machine is only as good as the people who stand behind it. Read more on page 2.

Then we move over to Namibia, where a brand-new feedlot is opening doors for small livestock farmers. This is not only beneficial for the industry but it’s about giving farmers a fair chance in the market, helping them grow better stock, and putting more money back into rural communities. Read more on page 27.

And in Zambia, we see more and more farmers turning to Peake Equipment to make their days run smoother and their rands (or kwachas) go further. It’s proof that the right tools can make a big difference in how we work and what we get out at the end of the season. Read more on page 9.

These aren’t just business stories, they’re farmer stories. They’re about people who love the land, who work hard no matter the odds, and who know that farming is not just a job, it’s a way of life. As you page through this magazine, I hope you’ll see yourself in these stories, the grit, the hope, the moments when you stop, look over a field or a herd, and think: Yes, this is why I do it.

