ProAgri Africa 110

383 words

As we step into the vibrant month of March, the ProAgri team is brimming with excitement for the upcoming events that promise to bring the agricultural community together. With the anticipation of the Mkushi Expo in early April and the AgriTech Expo at Garth just a week later, our team is eager to engage with fellow enthusiasts, industry experts, and innovative minds. We encourage everyone to mark these dates on your calendars, as these events will undoubtedly be rich with opportunities for networking, learning, and sharing groundbreaking ideas.

The Mkushi Expo, set to take place from April 4th to 6th, will display the latest advancements in agricultural technology and practices. This event is a valuable platform for both local and international exhibitors to present their

cutting-edge products and services. We look forward to seeing the diverse range of innovations that will be on display, and we are particularly excited about the interactive workshops and demonstrations that will provide handson experiences for attendees.

Following closely on the heels of the Mkushi Expo, the AgriTech Expo at Garth will be held from April 11th to 13th. This event is a cornerstone for the agricultural sector, drawing in a global audience eager to explore the future of farming. From precision agriculture to sustainable farming practices, the AgriTech Expo will highlight the trends and technologies that are shaping the industry. We are thrilled to be part of this dynamic event and cannot wait to connect with fellow attendees who share our passion for agricultural advancement.

In this edition of ProAgri Africa, we delve into some of the trending topics in the agricultural sector. SARO Agro announced their partnership with ZAFFICO to expand access to treated poles Read more about this on page 5. We also look at a new series on planting thornless prickly pears as alternative livestock feed. Read more about how Nutrico is revolutionising nutrition with science and innovation on page 9. As always, our goal at ProAgri is to keep you informed and inspired.

We are committed to bringing you the latest news, trends, and innovations in agriculture. We look forward to meeting many of you at the upcoming expos and hearing your stories and experiences. Until then, happy reading and keep growing!

ProAgri greetings!

Bianca Henning – bianca@proagri.co.za