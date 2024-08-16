ProAgri Africa 103

As the golden sun rises over our vast and fertile continent, it casts its first rays on the hands that till the soil, the hearts that nurture the land, and the spirits that sustain our agricultural heritage. In this edition of ProAgri Africa, we turn our focus to women in the agricultural industry.

Women have always played a crucial role in agriculture, from planting the seeds of our future to harvesting the fruits of their labour. Yet, their contributions have often gone unrecognised. It is time we shine a spotlight on these unsung heroes, whose dedication and innovation are leading the way towards a more sustainable and prosperous agricultural sector.

In our cover story we focus on the products and solutions that Philagro offer to African farmers. With a strong presence across the continent, Philagro offers a wide range of innovative crop protection products, including herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides, tailored to meet the diverse needs of African farmers. Their focus on research and development ensures that they deliver cutting-edge solutions that not only protect crops but also support the long-term health of the soil and environment. Read more on page 2.

In the pages that follow, you will meet women who are breaking barriers, leading farms, managing enterprises, and embracing new technologies. They are the mothers, daughters, sisters, and wives who are redefining what it means to be a farmer in today’s world. Their stories are a testament to the strength, resilience, and ingenuity that women bring to agriculture.

We’ve also started a new practical and valuable series: Production guide for small grains Africa. Turn to page 36 to read more. Novatek provides some insightful information in this edition on the challenges of feed refusal in poultry production. Thank you for your continued support and dedication to the growth and development of our continent’s agriculture. Together, we can cultivate a brighter, more inclusive future for agriculture in Africa.

Warm regards,

Bianca Henning – Editor, ProAgri Africa

bianca@proagri.co.za