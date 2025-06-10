Place yourself a step above the rest with the help of Harvest Agri

Precision Agriculture is the word of the day and agriculture companies are improving their technology to put precision agriculture at the forefront.

But what is precision agriculture? It is a farming approach where you use technology and data analysis to optimise the resources on your farm and thereby create improved crop yields. This means you make wise decisions about inputs like fertiliser and water based on the data collected in your field.

The role of leading fertiliser companies in precision agriculture is not only to provide the nutrient solutions needed to make a farmer’s crops healthy, but providing turnkey solutions.

This is where Harvest Agri steps in to assist you in providing better solutions to your customers. While Harvest Agri provides a full range of agricultural tools to enhance precision agriculture, two of the most important ones are their Cardy plant sap analysis meters and their Micro Biometer to measure soil microbial health.

Cardy meters

With the Cardy meters you can conduct an instant plant sap analysis. This instrument measures nitrate, potassium, calcium, and sodium directly from the plant sap. You can get real-time data to tailor fertiliser applications, detect deficiencies before visual symptoms appear, and help farmers fine-tune fertigation and reduce waste.

Micro Biometer

The Micro Biometer will give you a full run-down of the soil’s microbial health in minutes. This instrument measures microbial biomass and fungal to bacterial ratios. The quick on-site test means that you do not have to wait weeks for a lab report or incur any extra costs. Now you can monitor soil health after fertiliser or compost applications while promoting balanced fertilisation and improved nutrient cycling.

By adding these tools to your portfolio, you can upsell your products by offering technical support with the use of your product. This also allows you to show the measurable impact of your products, placing you a step ahead of the competitors while building trust with your customers through data-driven recommendations.

If you want to elevate the service you provide, Harvest Agri can help. You can reach out to them to assist you in sharing their experience, providing accurate insights, and training your technical team by empowering them to sell fertiliser more effectively and intelligently.

Visit the Harvest Agri website at https://www.harvestagri.co.za/.