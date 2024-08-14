Pioneering innovation in agriculture & energy | IAEOZ summit expands to South Africa

The Innovation in Agriculture & Energy Opportunity Zone (IAEOZ) Summit, a dynamic annual series dedicated to addressing challenges in rural communities, is set to make its debut in South Africa. This expansion represents a ground-breaking opportunity for American minority businesses to connect with African innovators, fostering partnerships, trade, and participation in projects across the agriculture and energy sectors.

Since its inception as a virtual event in 2020, the IAEOZ Summits have grown into a powerful platform for sparking solutions through investment in Smart Farming technologies, promoting food security, and driving sustainability. By partnering with universities, businesses, and government agencies, these summits have become a catalyst for innovation and collaboration.

The Cape Town summit will facilitate partnerships, trade, and participation in African projects for US minority companies, specifically in the agriculture and energy sectors. This unique event will provide a platform for American and South African businesses to network, unlock new opportunities, and explore funding options such as grants, and government contracts targeted at innovation and rural development.

“We are thrilled to bring the IAEOZ Summit to South Africa,” says Timothy Maurice Webster, MBDA Federal Procurement Center Director of International Communications and locally celebrated behavioural psychology author, speaker and thought leader. “This expansion represents a significant milestone in our mission to bridge innovation across continents and empower minority businesses for growth and global economic participation.”

South Africa’s diverse agricultural sector presents a fertile ground for collaboration and innovation. Additionally, the country’s commitment to transitioning towards renewable energy sources, including wind and solar power, aligns with the summit’s goal of fostering sustainable practices.

The IAEOZ Summit in South Africa promises to be a transformative event, bringing together experts, thought leaders, and industry pioneers to shape the future of agriculture and energy. Attendees can expect expert-led discussions, invaluable networking opportunities, and insights into cutting-edge technologies revolutionising these vital sectors.

For more information and to register for the IAEOZ Summit in South Africa, please visit www.iaeozsummit.com.

For more information or interview opportunities, please contact Sibongile Gangxa | sibongile@empowaworx.co.za | +27 72 324 3904.