Pick up the pace with the Väderstad Tempo L planter! | Vitamech

Everyone wants to be a winner; you cannot deny it – whether it is coming first in hurdles at school, being the top salesperson at work, or cooking the juiciest meat on the braai. Farming equipment is no exception! Introducing the Väderstad Tempo L planter! This planter is literally world-class!

This is how brilliance is built

The Väderstad Tempo L planter is renowned for its high-speed precision and adaptability, designed to plant a wide range of crops efficiently. This planter model, which can accommodate between 8 and 24 rows with adjustable spacing from 450 to 800 mm, is ideal for medium to large-scale farming operations. With a power demand of over 110 kW, it ensures that farmers can cover large fields in less time while maintaining exceptional planting accuracy.

One of the standout features of the Tempo L is its PowerShoot technology, which ensures that seeds are propelled directly into the soil without being influenced by external factors such as gravity or vibrations. This guarantees precise seed placement, which results in better crop establishment. The planter’s high-speed singulators also contribute to the impressive seed-to-soil contact, maintaining consistent planting depth and moisture access, ensuring that every seed has the best chance to grow.

The Tempo L is a one-size-fits-all planter: it is designed to plant various crops, making it an incredibly versatile machine. From maize, sunflower, and soya beans to vegetables like pumpkins, tomatoes, and onions, the Tempo L can handle a wide range of seed sizes (TKW {thousand kernel weight} from 3 to 500 g). This flexibility allows farmers to use one machine for multiple crops, saving both money and time.

With its ability to plant at speeds of up to 22 km/h, the Tempo L significantly increases field efficiency. The machine can handle fertiliser placement at rates of up to 350 kg/ha, even at high speeds, reducing the time required to cover large areas. Its heavy-duty row units and up to 325 kg coulter pressure make it suitable for various soil conditions, from no-till to full-till farming practices.

The E-Control system allows for full control of each planting row, ensuring that inputs are used efficiently, and crop growth is as good as possible. The system is GPS compatible, enabling sectional row control and variable rate planting, which is vital for precision agriculture. This app-based, WiFi-enabled system ensures that the planter’s settings can be adjusted in real-time, keeping operations smooth and accurate.

International gold medal for this planter

The Tempo L has set world records for its efficiency. In Hungary, in April 2017, the Tempo L 16 planted 502,05 hectares in only 24 hours, demonstrating its capacity to cover vast areas with remarkable precision. Its ability to maintain planting depth precision within ±0,5 cm, combined with extremely low rates of doubles (0,35%) and skips (1,21%), sets a new standard for precision planting.

