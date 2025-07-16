Parry family trusts Gallagher for more than 25 years

555 words

In the Cradle of Humankind, the Parry family has a smallholding with seven horses, two donkeys, seven dogs, four cats and humans; all of them safely behind a perimeter fence electrified by Gallagher Energizers.

They have owned this property for more than 25 years and Alex, who shares the property with her parents, says she can’t remember when or how they bought their first Gallagher products but since then they have never looked back. They use the Gallagher energizers, perimeter fencing, horse fencing and added the Accentronix system to the mix about 18 months ago.

Gallagher equine fencing

The safety of your horse comes first and that is why Gallagher equine fencing solutions have been designed with the needs and behaviours of horses in mind. Gallagher has permanent, portable and transit fencing available to contain your horse.

Electric fencing is the safest option for containing your horse. Unlike non-electric fencing solutions, electric fencing is a psychological barrier, meaning the horse will not interact with the fence and risk injury caused from fence impact. Horses are still prone to flee. In that instance, Gallagher Equine fencing is designed to work with the horse and does not have sharp edges or wires. It is also designed to flex if impact is made.

Gallagher perimeter security fences and energizers

A perimeter fence must be highly reliable, difficult to bypass and not generate false alarms, even in adverse conditions. Gallagher offers a range of advanced perimeter security solutions founded on two core principles: deterrence and detection.

This is where Gallagher energizers are the powerhouse behind your electric fencing system. These energizers are designed to deliver reliable and efficient animal control or perimeter security.

They come in several types to suit different needs:

i Series energizers: These offer advanced monitoring and remote control, allowing you to manage your fence from anywhere and quickly locate faults.

MBS (Multi-Powered) energizers: Versatile units that can run on mains, battery, or solar power. Ideal for remote or off-grid locations.

Solar energizers: Fully self-sufficient, these use solar panels and internal batteries to power fences where mains electricity isn’t available.

Accetronix

The Accetronix system is a smart, cloud-connected access control and electric fence monitoring system, perfect for estates, farms, or any property needing secure, remote management.

Know exactly what is going on with your electric fence at all times.

Seamlessly connects directly to your electric fence keypad-data connection.

Advanced integration with Gallagher energizers.

Control, program and monitor fence health, voltages* and alarms.

Multi-access control operates your gate via Bluetooth, mobile app, keypad, OTPs, or even missed calls.

The Accetronix system is a powerhouse for anyone looking to combine access control with electric fence monitoring.

Alex says she will without a doubt recommend Gallagher products to anyone else and she has no intention of ever switching over to other products. Although the products are excellent, that is not the only reason Alex believes in Gallagher.

“The Gallagher team is amazing – the difference is a personal touch that I think is missing in most businesses nowadays. There is a person at the end of the phone and that person even has a sense of humour, but most importantly the willingness to help – even when I’m asking silly questions,” she explains.

You can check out Gallagher’s fencing solutions on their website at www.gallaghersa.co.za.