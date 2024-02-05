Orthman: Precision seedbeds in a single pass

Orthman is a manufacturing company founded in Nebraska by Henry Orthman with a vision to make farming better for producers. Orthman is built on family values, hard work, innovative design, meticulous attention to detail and a passion to “Keep the industry that feeds the world, Efficient.”

Orthman offers farmers a wide variety of agricultural and conservation tillage equipment, including cultivators, rippers, guidance systems, planter attachments, scrapers and, of course, toolbars. It has also grown to include Orthman Conveying Systems, Orthman Logistics and Orthman Energy. Orthman’s pioneering work in row crop cultivators opened the way to the company’s biggest triumph to date: the remarkable 1tRIPr® strip-tillage system in 2001.

A near instant success because it allowed producers to perform Ideal Seedbed Preparation, Precision Nutrient Placement and Optimal Root Zone Conditioning in a single pass. The Orthman 1tRIPr® today is sold in 14 countries worldwide and is regarded as the world leader in precision strip-till agriculture machinery.

Orthman’s offices in South Africa is in Pietermaritzburg.

If it’s an Orthman, it’s going to be A Tough Act To Follow.

No wonder the Orthman 1tRIPr® is the most popular strip-till system on Earth

Designed, engineered and built to last for years of production, the 1tRIPr® manages the Three Principles of Precision Tillage and provides a clean, level, seed-ready seedbed in a variety of field conditions, including wheat stubble, cover crop, standing corn stalks and many more. With unprecedented flexibility to customize seedbed preparation, the 1tRIPr® is available in 4- to 24-row configurations with 22” to 40” spacing using Orthman’s time-tested rigid or folding toolbars. To maximize one-pass productivity, the 1tRIPr® can be utilized alone or in unison with one of the many fertilizer carrying options Orthman has to offer.

1tRIPr® Row Unit

The Orthman 1tRIPr® Row Unit is an engineered process in which individual components work in unison to perform ideal seedbed preparation, precision nutrient placement and optimal root zone conditioning in a single pass. When all of these precision tillage principles are combined, you’ve created the perfect environment to maximize your crop yield while minimizing your inputs. From the practical force-through-mount design to robust rolling baskets, the Orthman Row Unit displays every reason why Orthman is A Tough Act To Follow.

Mounted Options – Mounted 1tRIPr® options are customizable to the way you like to farm

The 1tRIPr® can be mounted on any of Orthman’s rigid or folding toolbars, including our row crop tillage toolbar — the best we’ve ever made. This design is based on the innovative, internal fold cylinder design originally developed by Orthman, with wide, precision line-bored hinges for smooth folding and extra-engineered strength.

1tRIPr® XD – Pull-type 1tRIPr® XD keeps Orthman out in front with precision tillage solutions for big operations

As the leader in precision strip-till systems and equipment around the world, Orthman is continually innovating more efficient ways to farm. With configurations up to 18 rows and a full range of high-capacity dry and liquid fertilizer carrying capabilities, the Orthman 1tRIPr® XD is the leader in high-efficiency precision tillage.

1tRIPr® XD Combo – Till, fertilize and plant in one operation with the 1tRIPr® XD Combo

Especially on today’s larger farms, efficiency is the watchword, and it’s hard to beat the efficiency of the remarkable 1tRIPr® XD Combo. The 1tRIPr® XD Combo offers the efficiency of the industry-leading 1tRIPr® row units and a generous fertilizer carrying capacity integrated into a rugged, large-frame design. Designed, engineered and built to last for years of production, the 1tRIPr® XD Combo manages the Three Principles of Precision Tillage in a single pass, providing a clean, level, seed-ready seedbed in a variety of field conditions, including wheat stubble, cover crops, standing corn stalks and many more. And in the same pass, the XD Combo completes the job by planting your crop with your 3-point mounted planter with perfect accuracy.

Three Principles of Successful Precision Strip-Tillage

Ideal Seedbed Preparation

For a quick start and robust germination, the 1tRIPr® maximizes existing soil moisture and increases water infiltration to create a warm, consistent seedbed with uniform seed-to-soil contact.

Allows smooth planter operation for better performance

Creates a warm, consistent seedbed for quick start and robust germination

Increases water infiltration and maximizes existing soil moisture

Precision Nutrient Placement

The 1tRIPr® works with dry, liquid or NH3 fertilizers, and its independent row-depth control allows precise placement of multiple nutrients at variable depths for ideal uptake timing.

Independent row-depth control for precise placement and optimal uptake timing

Optimal Root-Zone Conditioning

The 1tRIPr® creates an ideal environment throughout the growing cycle by shattering compaction in the root zone, eliminating subsoil voids and cavities and creating twice as many beneficial pores for improved below-ground development.

Shatters root zone compaction, eliminates subsoil voids and creates beneficial pores

Precision-tilled zone creates warming effect and an ideal environment throughout the season

Increases early root development during vital V1-V5 stage and late-stage development to improve yield results

