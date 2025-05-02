Orchard precision farming: Red Ant Agri leads the way with Smart Spreader technology

1425 words

Clever farmers use clever technology, such as the new generation of precision “Smart” spreaders that are purpose-built by Red Ant Agri for orchard and vineyard use.

These machines apply granular fertiliser and lime in bands alongside tree rows, using full variable-rate application (VRA) based on site-specific prescription maps. In practice, an agronomist uploads calibrated rate maps to Red Ant’s cloud-based iot portal, then downloads them via Bluetooth to an Android device in the tractor cab. The Android phone serves as the GUI data logger and communication hub, feeding GPS and speed data to the spreader’s stepper-motor controllers. This “smart node” approach ensures that nutrients are applied only where needed, boosting efficiency and sustainability in high-value tree crops.

Precision application of fertiliser and lime

Red Ant spreaders are engineered for exceptional band placement and accuracy in orchards. A typical spreader is equipped with four independent metering units, each able to open or close instantly, so application rates can vary from zero up to the maximum in milliseconds.

In field trials, Red Ant machines have applied as little as 20 kg/ha (for micronutrients or bait) to over 300 kg/ha of fertiliser. Operators can adjust blower speed and outlet pipe length/angle on the fly to suit tree spacing and root-zone width. In James Reid’s words, “wind speed, as well as the length and angle of outlet pipes are adjusted to the maturity of the orchard and the radius of the root zone to achieve perfect band placement”.

The result is fertiliser (or lime) delivered precisely into the root zone with minimal overshoot or waste. Because lime is applied in granular or pellet form, Red Ant spreaders can handle lime and similar supplements along with standard fertilisers; very fine powders or caked materials are not suited for this equipment.

Overall, this precision targeting improves nutrient uptake and avoids the uneven coverage or runoff common with broadcast spreaders.

Smart spreader technology

At the heart of Red Ant’s system is sophisticated metering hardware. New Smart Spreader models (500 kg and 1 000 kg hopper sizes) feature an onboard PTO-driven hydraulic power pack to drive the venturi blower and flow-control systems. This independent power unit spares the tractor’s hydraulic system while delivering steady air flow for even spread patterns throughout an orchard.

Each of the four metering discs is driven by a high-speed electric stepper motor, giving extremely fine rate control. Because the stepper motors can accelerate or decelerate instantly, the spreader can modulate application rate on the go, matching the prescription map’s requirements in real time.

Earlier Red Ant models used a ground-driven meter (via a wheel-driven shaft with hydraulic clutch) for speed-independent metering. The new PTO-pack design simply enhances consistency and removes load from the tractor. All metering calibration is built into the IOT portal, and each spreader’s settings are pushed to the operator’s device as part of the field configuration.

Connectivity: GPS, IOT and control software

Every Red Ant spreader operates as a “smart node” within a connected farm network. Application prescription maps are prepared on Red Ant’s cloud-based IOT portal, either by importing satellite/soil data or by manual zoning based on farm knowledge.

Once a rate map is finalised (for example vegetative index zones or soil sample-based blocks), the operator logs into the Red Ant Android app and selects the configuration. The app communicates with the spreader via Bluetooth and uses the phone’s GPS and speed sensor to drive the motors.

James explains: “The app serves as the storage and communication device while controlling the stepper motors. The sprayer’s position and speed are continuously monitored through GPS, and based on the forward speed of the spreader and the programme loaded, the app adjusts how swiftly the motors turn to perfectly meter out the fertiliser. In other words, the phone app effectively modulates the metering rate in real time to ensure each tree row receives exactly the programmed rate.

If an internet connection is available in the field, applied data (time-stamped location and rate) can be sent back to the cloud portal for record-keeping.

Red Ant also offers an optional active GNSS module (with external antenna) to improve positioning accuracy. This upgrade can boost GPS accuracy from the smartphone’s typical ~5 – 8 m down to sub-meter or RTK capable levels. High-precision positioning is useful, for example, in narrow-row vineyards or where accurate geo-referencing of application is needed.

Models and capacities

Red Ant currently offers the following spreader models for solid inputs:

Smart Granular Fertilizer Spreader (Band) – Available with a 500 kg or 1 000 kg stainless-steel hopper. Equipped with a venturi blower, this unit applies fertiliser or lime in a narrow band alongside tree rows. It uses the onboard PTO hydraulic pack (no tractor PTO shaft required) and four electric stepper-driven metering discs. Calibration is done via the iot portal, making it easy to switch between products or rate maps.

Smart Auger Spreader (Granules/Pellets) – A high-capacity variant designed for coarser materials. The top model has a 1,8 tonne hopper and auger-style feed mechanism. This model can broadcast larger granules or pelleted organic products. An internal divider (baffle) lets the hopper carry two different materials, each metered separately. Dual VRA maps can be loaded so that two fertilisers (or fertiliser and lime) can be applied at independent rates in one pass.

Basic Ground-Drive Spreader (Conventional) – A locally-manufactured spreader with 500 kg or 1 000 kg hopper capacity. It uses a ground-driven metering shaft with hydraulic clutch (no tractor PTO needed) and an adjustable blower. Four picket-style metering discs provide a wide range of output rates. While it lacks the stepper motor control of the Smart models, it still offers precision band placement and supports manual rate calibration. This option suits growers who prefer a simpler mechanical spreader but still want uniform output.

Each model is suited to orchard and vineyard use, mounting on a standard 3-point hitch or on custom frame trailers. The band-spreader format minimises overlap and is especially useful where fertilisers or lime must be kept off tree trunks and foliage.

Efficiency and sustainability benefits

Red Ant’s precision spreaders deliver clear agronomic and economic benefits. By automating rate control, they greatly reduce labour and overlap – a single operator can cover an orchard block to specifications without frequent calibration stops.

The ability to apply only the required quantity of nutrient in each zone cuts input costs; James Reid notes that targeted application results in the optimal efficacy and efficiency of fertiliser use.

Precision also means less environmental impact. As one report emphasises, over-fertilisation has direct downsides: “It costs money to put down more fertiliser than necessary, it acidifies soil and adversely affects soil organisms, and if it leaches into the groundwater, it causes contamination. By matching fertiliser placement to tree needs, Red Ant’s technology helps avoid all three problems.

In practice, growers have achieved savings on fertiliser and time. Red Ant quotes clients who match traditional spreaders on high application rates and beat them on the low side of rates. The precise band placement also improves fertiliser uptake, meaning more of the applied nutrients contribute to yield rather than being wasted in non-crop zones.

Other practical advantages include durable build quality (for example stainless bins), easy calibration (guided by supplied tools), and local service availability.

In summary, the Red Ant Smart Spreader series leverages modern iot, GPS and precision-engineering to boost per-hectare returns and sustainability in tree crops. By delivering lime and fertiliser exactly where the plants need it, these machines support responsible, data-driven farming while cutting costs for the producer.

Step into the future of orchard and vineyard management with the precision equipment manufactured by Red Ant. Contact James Reid on (+27)-82-213-7122, or send an e-mail to james@redantagri.co.za, or visit their website.