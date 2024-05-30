One man’s trash … is New Quip’s treasure!

#browngold. That is the slogan of New Quip, because they understand the value and cost of proper fertiliser.

New Quip is a family business that has been running for 25 years. They are proud leaders in agricultural equipment as well as manure handling products. They both produce and supply products for all things animal.

One of their revolutionary products is their Pichon manure or muck spreader. The different models have a capacity of 8 to 24 m3 with a spreading width of up to 20 m. In the trailed spreader the mixing of the manure can be controlled from the tractor.

“It is a very popular product,” Martin Hobbs, owner of New Quip explains. The spreader is fully galvanised, protecting the metal against the acids in the manure.

“The one thing that really separates us from the rest of the market, is the suspension on the drawbar. It allows the machine to run nice and steady without bumping.” Martin also describes it as a very big, very robust machine.

Walking to the back of the machine, Martin says: “Now this is where the party really starts. At the back there is a guillotine door that opens up. This is where we spread the dung. It can spread between 15 and 20 metres wide.” He also makes sure to point out the big, floatation tyres.

“This is really one of the top machines in the country, and the price is not bad as well.” It can spread any type of manure.

Another one of their top products is the slurry tanker. It uses a vacuum pump to suck up the slurry and then blows it out onto your fields. It ranges from 7 000 to 20 000 litres. “This is a very popular product in our country.”

Care for your animals the New Quip way

Nico Botha, Sales Representative, is also very excited about the New Quip products, especially the animal management products. He tells a bit more about their new series that they launched this year, called the High Back system. This product is a special kind of soap, designed for animal pens.

What makes the product unique, is that the soap gets packaged in a little bag, which makes it easier to control the quantity of product used. Every bag contains a certain amount of product to cover a certain area, so you know exactly how much you are supposed to be used. “You know exactly how much you are using, and the amount of wastage is much less.” Nico says.

The soap is applied directly to your pressure washer. The soap has a bonding time of between 20 and 30 minutes, which gives you enough time to properly clean the pen.

Nico explains that New Quip also designs and supplies milk bar systems for lambs and calves. The teat is made in such a way that it only allows a certain amount of milk to come through, so that the animal does not choke. “It offers a much more natural way of drinking for the animal.”

It is available in different sizes to cater for the layouts of different farms.

