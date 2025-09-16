Nu-Alcade Group sets new standard with RFID-enabled livestock sale

290 words

The Nu-Alcade Group has officially raised the bar for livestock sales in South Africa by becoming the first group to host a sale fully supported by RFID technology. This bold step speaks volumes about their commitment to innovation, traceability, and building buyer confidence in the livestock sector.

RFID technology: A first at Nu-Alcade Group

“Farmers are looking for certainty and strong after-sales support,” says Carel Chalmers from Vleissentraal Bosveld. “By introducing RFID traceability at Nu-Alcade’s sales, we can transfer ownership seamlessly, giving every buyer complete confidence in the origin and health of their animals.”

This innovation is backed by Vleissentraal Warmbad Veemark’s meticulous biosecurity measures. Every vehicle entering the premises is disinfected, animals are carefully offloaded, documentation is verified, and a veterinarian inspects each animal before issuing a health certificate, including confirmation of being foot-and-mouth disease free. Once cleared, animals are fitted with RFID ear tags, scanned, and linked to the seller’s number. After purchase, ownership details are transferred digitally, allowing buyers to easily integrate the information into their own systems.

For Nu-Alcade, this is more than just technology, it’s a vision for the future. Their approach combines transparency, trust, and efficiency, giving farmers peace of mind when buying livestock.

With this pioneering move, Nu-Alcade Group has positioned itself as a leader in livestock innovation, setting the benchmark for modern, traceable, and biosecure livestock sales in South Africa.

Don’t miss the next sale!



Nu-Alcade invites farmers, breeders, and buyers to their upcoming production auction which will take place on 25 September 2025, where this cutting-edge RFID technology will once again be put into action. Come experience a sale that prioritises biosecurity, traceability, and your peace of mind, setting a new benchmark for livestock auctions in South Africa.