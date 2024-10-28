Now you have precision at your fingertips

Precision farming is the word of the day, and the development of new technology is making it easier for farmers to plan for their future. The farming practices of our fathers have been redefined in such a way that you can keep an eye on your crops, from anywhere in the world.

When it comes to precision farming however, you have to know what goes into your soil to know what quality harvest you can expect. This is where Harvest Agri comes in. Their precision technology allows you to test, measure and correct any issues you pick up before it can cause a loss.

You no longer have to wait for test results to be returned from a lab, with Harvest Agri you can get your results in the field, saving you valuable time to correct any issues.

This precision technology instrument range includes:

Brix meter (Refractometer)

In many fruit and vegetable industries the brix content of your produce is very important.

Your growing conditions, water management, soil fertility, harvest timing and pruning can all help to achieve the correct Brix measurement. However, before you can manage these things you have to know what the Brix measurement of your produce is.

Harvest Agri’s Brix meters are designed to cater to farmers, consultants, export fruit agents, laboratories and universities.

With an accuracy level of +/- 0,5%, this tool measures Brix levels from 0 to 32,0%. Its versatility can measure plant sap, fruit juice, wine, and more.

It is so easy to use, all you need is a few drops of your sample on a glass, close the flap and the shaded area on the eye piece will reveal your precise Brix measurement. This product comes with a case and clear instruction ensuring you are equipped to conduct your own test without waiting.

Wind meters

Harvest Agri’s wind meters are designed to detect and measure wind movement in multiple units – mph, m/s, km/h, knots, and ft/min.

These meters measure the average wind speed every two seconds, providing you with real-time data that is crucial for making split decisions. It can also measure Fahrenheit or Celsius.

These Compact Wind meters come with features like auto power off and a hold button, which is especially useful for drone operators, pilots, and farmers who rely on accurate readings for optimal results.

Handheld sap press

Harvest Agri’s handheld sap press is not just a tool, it is a trusty sidekick​ that can extract sap from leaves, Petioles, flowers or even root tips. This nifty tool fits in your pocket, giving you the ability to get your plants tested in a jiffy.

Chlorophyll meter

Harvest Agri’s Chlorophyll meter enables you to measure chlorophyll content in green leaf plants right there in your field. The chlorophyll content is a valuable clue to your plant’s well-being. You can assign species’ names to your measurements, making organisation a breeze – store up to 490 names and access up to 9 554 stored measurements with this tool.

You can also transfer all these plant names and measurements to a USB or get remote control through Bluetooth, stay in the loop with sensor temperature display time, and show averages from your stored measurements. Fine-tuning is a breeze, too.

Tailor measurements precisely with adjustable multiplication factors and offsets, allowing you to fine-tune results – even output in SPAD units. Every measurement comes with the assurance of accurate device and sensor temperature records.

Extech pH meter

Introducing the Extech PH100, a robust and reliable pH meter designed for precision in various environments.

This waterproof tool has a flat surface electrode, minimising the risk of breakage and clogged junctions. Its LCD readout displays pH, temperature, and an analogue bar graph for comprehensive insights.

Harvest Agri’s Extech pH meter features include automatic temperature compensation, auto power off, a low battery indicator, and a data hold function. The PH100 has a protective sensor cap, sample cup and four 3V CR2032 button batteries.

It also comes with a memory capacity of 15 readings, a pH ranges from 0,00 to 14,00, and ±0,01 pH basic accuracy, the Extech PH100 is a dependable choice for precise pH measurements. Its temperature measurement capabilities, ranging from -5°C to 90°C (23°F to 194°F), further enhance its versatility. The Extech PH100 stands out for its durability and accuracy, whether in the lab or the field.

Extech ExStik EC meter

The Extech EC400 ExStik takes aquatic precision measurements to a whole new level.

It has six units of measurement for you to get precise measurements on conductivity, TDS, salinity, and temperature. The EC400 is your water diary, storing up to 15 readings for instant recall.

It self-calibrates upon power-up and can be used for tap water and every aqueous solution in between.

Measurement modes include µS, mS, ppm, ppt, mg/L, and g/L and has an adjustable conductivity to TDS ratio factor, for you to calculate TDS and salinity values.

All this can be seen on a 3-1/2-digit digital display with an analogue bargraph.