Now you can keep the taps running, the air cool and still save costs with World of Sun and Wind Power

If you have been thinking of going green and getting off the grid, World of Sun and Wind Power’s new one-stop shop is the place for you.

World of Sun and Wind Power will be opening their Sunpower Hardware shop at 30 Church Street, Crown North, Crown Mines, Johannesburg on 14 November 2025.

Why a one-stop shop?

This shop will cater to all renewable energy needs. World of Sun and Wind Power wants to assist customers in dealing with the challenges faced in terms of water supply and expensive electricity.

Have water at hand

At the moment Gauteng has a water crisis and this crisis will not be solved soon. Predictions suggest that this may be the case until March 2025. If you add in the extremely hot summer we have had thus far, it is important to ensure that you are prepared should the taps start running dry.

This is where World of Sun and Wind Power can assist. They have a wide range of water solutions available. These include:

Solar borehole pumps

Pressure pumps

Jojo tanks

World of Sun and Wind Power wants consumers to be able to prepare for a water shortage and have water available without disruptions. They have AC- and DC pumps, pressure pumps and solar borehole pumps available in various sizes and for various borehole depths.

Keeping your money in your pocket

World of Sun and Wind Power are not only geared with water solutions for a hot summer but cooling solutions as well. They can assist you with cost-effective air conditioners and fans.

Year-on-year consumers must deal with electricity tariff increases. Luckily there are ways that you can save money and keep the lights on, the whole time.

Their products are aimed at helping to reduce long-term costs and their one-stop shop will be stocked with a range of eco-friendly alternatives to electric powered devices. These include:

Gas geysers

Gas stoves

Solar systems

Solar geysers

By correctly installing a solar system specified for you, you can reduce your electricity consumption by up to 40%. Not only will this save you money, but it will also reduce your carbon footprint.

If you want to go green and save money but do not know how, World of Sun and Wind Power is the best place to start. Their water, gas and solar solutions are available on their website at www.worldofsunandwindpower.com.

For any enquiries you can send a WhatsApp to The World of Sun and Wind Power (+27)81 339 5681 or Sunpower Hardware (+27)69 551 2546. The website also has an online store and World of Sun and Wind Power can courier to areas where they do not have shops available. Their store locations are Rosebank, Crown Mines, Cape Town, Durban, Zimbabwe and Zambia.