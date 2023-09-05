Novatek Animal Feeds: Feeding for Prosperity

Novatek Animal Feeds is the largest animal feed producer in Zambia and has been in operation since 2008.

The company produces a large variety of scientifically formulated feeds and custom mixes for all feed types, including pet food. With two production facilities located in the capital city Lusaka and one in the Central Province, Mpongwe, Novatek is strategically located with a large retail and distribution network to serve farmers all over Zambia. Novatek exports feed to eleven countries with great success and supply a full range of technical services to its customers on nutrition, feeding programs and animal husbandry. Novatek strives to be the leading supplier of technologically advanced animal feed products in Zambia and is also the only feed producer with an ISO22000 Food Safety Management System certification.

The ProAgri media team had the honour to visit Novatek’s factory in Lusaka earlier this year. Here are some highlights of the factory tour:

Novatek is well known as Zambia’s leading stock feed producer and distributor. They pride themselves in supplying the best quality feed across the country. For information on Novatek’s wide range of products and quality feed, contact Robert Kanyembo, Novatek National Sales Manager on (+260) 97-125-2522.