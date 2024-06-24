New JCB 3CX Backhoe Loaders range packed with new features

The new range of JCB 3CX Backhoe Loaders promise to build on the brand popularity with features designed to provide improved comfort, versatility, and productivity.

The highly anticipated range of updated JCB 3CX Backhoe Loaders arrives on South African shores in July and promises to build on the brand’s popularity with new features designed to provide improved comfort, versatility, and productivity, and ultimately reduce costs and increase efficiency.

Bell Equipment Sales Product Manager for JCB products, Massyn Jansen Van Vuuren says: “This new model range will replace the existing JCB 3CX Eco, 3DX and 3CX Global product lineup. The new cab makeover is the most noticeable change and is bound to impress. The striking new design uses high quality moulded plastics, and the pillars and roof are light grey in colour to give a lighter and more spacious feel.

He continues: “Most importantly the new cab places a huge focus on operator safety, comfort, and ease of operation. For example, the loader lever has been simplified to operate like a wheel loader. The 3CX range now has a single lever loader control incorporating an F-N-R directional switch so an operator can control the loader and transmission with one hand. In addition, there is a proportional switch on the side of the lever to operate the 6-in-1 bucket, which further reduces the effort needed to operate the machine.”

The new EasyShift transmission with ‘kick down’ is standard across the range and simplifies gear changing, which is done by rotating the F-N-R directional lever next to the steering wheel. The kick down switch is located on the floor and allows the operator to drop from second to first gear when extra push power is needed for loading or site stripping.

Massyn continues: “All cabs are ROPS/FOPS certified and the seat rotation area is larger to give the operator more room, which together with improved cab sealing to keep out water and dust, creates a cleaner and more pleasant workspace. There is also improved visibility to the working area behind the machine.”

In addition, the 3CX Plus model features a new high performance HVAC air conditioning system with 21 adjustable air vents strategically positioned around the front console, ‘B’ pillar and rear of the machine to direct air flow to maximise comfort and demisting performance. The 3CX has a fan mounted on the B pillar as standard.

Under the bonnet, the JCB 3CX range benefits from improved efficiency in the hydraulics thanks to new variable displacement piston pumps that are standard across all models. The larger pump provides 150lpm, a 39% increase over the previous model. This allows the engine speed to be reduced whilst maintaining productivity effectively reducing fuel consumption. Furthermore, the variable flow pump only provides flow on demand and backs-off the flow when not required, to reduce load on the engine and improve fuel consumption.

The Plus and Pro models have a Smooth Ride System for improved roading as standard and can be provided with a 6-in-1 shovel with the option of flip over forks for added versatility. “The 6-in-1 shovel can be used for dozing, loading, digging, grabbing, spreading, and grading while the optional flip over forks are ideal for machines that will double up as a forklift for pick and place activities around the work site and to unload vehicles,” he adds.

Lighting has been improved with six LED work lights instead of halogen lights. Two adjustable LEDs are fitted on the front and four on the rear, of which two can be adjusted. During night-time operations, the operator will be able to safely exit both the machine and worksite by aid of a ‘guide me home’ light system that keeps the work lights illuminated for 30 seconds after the ignition has been turned off.

Other useful standard features include an in-cab boom lock, front and rear wash/wiper functions, Return To Dig function, electronic throttle control, Bluetooth radio and USB ports, front and side LCD display, an adjustable steering column, and a battery isolator key, which allows the operator to isolate the machine’s electrics while carrying out machine maintenance.

“All in all, the new 3CX range has a machine to suit all requirements and we expect these new machines to add real value and strengthen JCB’s position as the world’s leading brand of Backhoe Loaders. We have a fleet of units that will be used across the country to familiarise customers with the new range and the improvements, so we encourage customers to contact their nearest Bell dealer and experience the machines for themselves,” says Massyn.

The JCB 3CX range features:

3CX 3CX Plus 3CX Pro 55kW naturally aspirated engine 68.6kW turbo engine 68.6kW turbo engine Manual controls Manual controls Seat mounted servo controls Front general purpose (GP) bucket Front general purpose (GP) bucket Front 6-in-1 bucket Optional: flip over forks Optional: 6-in-1 bucket Optional: flip over forks Optional: general purpose (GP) bucket Optional: flip over forks Fixed dipper Fixed dipper

Optional: ‘extradig’ dipper Fixed dipper

Optional: ‘extradig’ dipper Rear 600mm bucket with optional trenching bucket Rear 600mm bucket with optional trenching bucket Rear 600mm bucket with optional trenching bucket Optional: Rear auxiliary hammer pipework Rear auxiliary bi-directional circuit Fan only Standard HVAC Standard HVAC Various other attachments available on request Various other attachments available on request