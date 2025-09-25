New and improved Vanlok+ Turf Fittings

352 words

When it comes to irrigation, reliable connections make all the difference. Irrigation Unlimited’s Vanlok+ Turf Fittings are designed to simplify LDPE pipe installations, offering everyone from farmers to landscapers a strong, hassle-free, and leak-free connection with ease.

Built for performance

Crafted from durable, UV-resistant ABS engineering-grade material. Vanlok+ fittings are tough enough to handle Africa’s harsh climate. The updated design has been refined to ensure strength and reliability.

Unlike traditional barb-style fittings that require clamps, Vanlok+ Turf Fittings are engineered to be connected to LDPE pipe by pushing them together, until it locks into place when it meets the internal stop. This design saves time and installation costs.

The convenience of variety

Vanlok+ fittings are available in three convenient sizes; 15 mm, 20 mm, and 25 mm. Each size colour-coded for quick identification.

Why choose Vanlok+ Turf Fittings?

An improved fit. The new, optimised design of the lock collar to a broader and deeper lip makes for an easier installation.

Easy to install. No clamps, no fuss – just push and lock.

Colour-coded lock collars. Quick size identification reduces errors on-site.

Secure connections. Strong grip for longlasting performance.

Reliable water flow. Designed to avoid pressure drops in the system.

Durability. Resistant to both UV and wearand-tear.

Spring drip tape promo

Don’t miss out! Irrigation Unlimited is running an incredible Spring promotion on drip tape irrigation. Stock up now if you’re a retailer looking to boost your sales this season.

Why stock Afriq Water Dripline?

Fast-moving and always in demand.

Affordable, practical, and reliable.

Turbo-flow emitters resist lime build-up and nozzle blockages.

Short lead times mean you’ll always have stock when you need it.

Expected lifespan: 3 months (0,15 mm) to 1 year (0,30 mm) in full sun.

Find your nearest supplier

Irrigation Unlimited supplies exclusively through local Co-Ops and irrigation dealers, making it easy for you to get what you need quickly and conveniently.

Contact Irrigation Unlimited today to find your nearest Co-Op or irrigation supplier and take the next step toward higher yields:

Irrigation Unlimited Pretoria Branch:

+27 12 736 2121 | +27 12 736 2103 | +27 12 736 2526 | +27 12 736 2323

Irrigation Unlimited Cape Town Branch:

+27 21 946 1194 | +27 21 946 4931 | +27 21 946 1803

Or visit their website for a complete catalogue: www.iunlimited.co.za